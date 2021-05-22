Royal Enfield Godzilla By Neev Motorcycles – Based On Thunderbird

Wheelbase of Thunderbird has been increased thanks to a longer custom-built swingarm and extra rake in the front suspension

We already have covered scores of aftermarket modified Royal Enfield motorcycles in the past. We have also discussed why Royal Enfield bikes prove to be fan favourites in the aftermarket industry. So we are going to spare our readers the same old jargon but we have another piece of aftermarket work on a Royal Enfield model.

This time a Thunderbird has been modified into a savage-looking machine which is reminiscent of the fictional superhero Batman’s ride famously known as Batpod. The motorcycle has been built by Neev Motorcycles which is famous for creating many such outrageous and exotic pieces of work on two-wheelers.

Completely Revamped Design

The Delhi-based aftermarket workshop has evidently spent a lot of man-hours and capital on building this motorcycle. Named Godzilla, it certainly looks like a being from another world. As seen in the images, an excess amount of mod jobs have been conducted on this Thunderbird to give it the badass appearance which it boasts. For starters, the most notable highlight is the custom fuel tank which wears the “Godzilla” moniker on its left side.

The side view shows that the contour of the fuel tank resonates with the custom single-piece seat resembling the flow of a roller-coaster since it abruptly rises to meet the raised rear fender. The rear section gets a unique pointed tail which resembles a shark fin to some extent.

At front, Neev Motorcycles have made use of a headlight and turn indicators from Bajaj Pulsar NS200. It surprisingly fits well and helps in giving the bike a mean and aggressive look.

The frame has also been modified to place the seat even lower and attach an extended swingarm. Although Thunderbird is not a full-fledged cruiser, the front suspension has been provided with fork gaiters and additional rake angle to give this modified iteration a bobber look.

As obvious with a bobber, it rides on very fat rear tyres with a ridiculously thick cross-section wrapped around thin spoked wheels. The front fender has been chopped short while the rear fender has been completely removed.

Mechanical Upgrades

Other styling highlights a custom-made straight line handlebar, a short exhaust pipe, forward-set footpegs, a rear tyre hugger housing the number plate holder and a belly pan underneath the engine. There have been few improvements made as far as mechanicals are concerned. For instance, it has been provided with a high-performance air filter which might help it rev higher. All changes incorporated for the new saddle needed a revamped rear suspension unit.

Thunderbird was offered in two configurations- 350cc and 500cc and was discontinued last year. It has been replaced by Royal Enfield’s latest cruiser Meteor 350 which gets a brand new 350cc engine and a new dual-cradle frame.