Royal Enfield GT 650 Modified – Looks Like A Machine From The Future

The custom Continental GT 650 gets an endurance-style fairing that takes inspiration from an early 90s Honda CBR250R

Royal Enfield motorcycles and the aftermarket industry is a match made in heaven. Over a period of time, we have come across plenty of custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles both in India and overseas countries. Out of all Royal Enfield models, the 650 Twins are the most popular models in aftermarket industries of foreign markets.

In another recent example, a unit of Continental GT has been modified into a new-retro cafe racer which doesn’t look like it’s from the past but from future instead. This custom Continental GT is a joint creation of Australia-based aftermarket workshops Rogue Motorcycles and MotoMAX.

Christened ‘Project RE’, this custom motorcycle was built within a tight span of six weeks as a part of the campaign announced by Royal Enfield Australia known as ‘Busted Knuckles Build Off’. As seen in the images, this custom Continental GT 650 sports quite a few noticeable updates which makes it more pleasing to the eyes of a motorcycling enthusiast.

Updated Design

Upfront, we get to see a custom-built half-fairing with a round windscreen and integrated twin LED lights replacing the conventional round halogen headlamp. All running gears employed on this custom Continental GT have been derived from a used Benelli TNT 1130. These include 58mm Marzocchi front forks, wheels, brakes and a swingarm. The front fairing gets additional braces along with a new custom-built clip-on handlebar.

The front fender has been chopped short while the rear fender has been completely done away with. The fuel tank has been retained from the stock unit but it gets a new fuel filler cap. Moving towards the rear, it gets a custom single seat with contrast blue stitching on black upholstery and custom rear cowl. The stock dual-pod instrument console has been replaced with an aftermarket single pod unit.

Custom Hardware Configurations

The most impressive highlight is the bike’s frame dipped in light blue colour which looks sporty against the contrasting custom metallic silver paint on the body panels. The frame has also been shortened at its tail end and now incorporates a small LED stopping lamp. The swingarm derived from TNT 1130 has been welded onto the frame and looks better than the stock unit.

It also gets a pair of new free-flowing upswept exhaust heads made of stainless steel while Big Mouth mufflers from Cone Engineering take care of the soundtrack. Braking hardware now consists of twin petal discs at front and a single disc at rear anchored by Brembo callipers. Other custom-built parts include footpegs, gear lever, handlebar grips and rear brake lever. The motorcycle rides on blacked alloy wheels shod by chunky slick tyres with a thick profile.

Engine Specs

There have been no reports on updating its powertrain which means it is still powered by a 648cc parallel-twin air-cooled engine. This motor churns out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.