Royal Enfield GT 650 Modified Into A Modern Retro With New Features

Royal Enfield Continental GT is available in three trims namely- standard, Custom, and Chrome and is currently priced between Rs 2.90-3.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Besides having a cult following in India, the Royal Enfield brand has grown its customer base in many international markets as well in recent years. The 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT have had a major role in expanding the brand’s presence overseas.

As we all know, Royal Enfield motorcycles are custom-friendly and hugely popular in the aftermarket industry in India. This aftermarket customisation culture has even spread to Royal Enfield fans overseas as many custom-made motorcycles are caught on cameras regularly.

In another case of a beautifully crafted custom Royal Enfield bike, a Continental GT has been modified to offer a neo-retro styling. The modification job has been carried out by STG Tracker, an aftermarket workshop based out of Argentina. The motorcycle flaunts a minimalistic design with many body panels removed and it is covered in an all-black colour scheme.

Updated Design

Upfront, the bike gets an aftermarket round LED headlamp along with a short front fender. The clip-on handlebar features new switchgear, throttle grips and retro-style bar-end rearview mirrors.

The motorcycle gets a custom-built fuel tank that replaces the stock fuel-filler cap with a flush-type one. Other custom-made parts include the single-piece seat with a rear cowl and the bike’s sub-frame which has been chopped short at the tail section. This results in absence of a rear fender and a pillion seat.

Moreover, the stock instrument cluster has been replaced with a small, circular and single-pod semi-digital console. The exhaust pipes have also been shortened and feature stubby integrated mufflers at the end.

The glossy black treatment on the fuel tank and rear seat cowl with dark grey pinstripes add a premium appeal to the motorcycle. On the contrary, the engine gearbox assembly and frame have been finished in matte black which lends it robust appeal and ruggedness.

Mechanical Updates

There have been plenty of structural changes made which may have improved the bike’s ergonomics. The rear suspension has been attached to a custom-built swingarm which consists of dual shock absorbers with integrated turn-indicators at top mounts.

All side panels have been removed to expose all intricate mechanicals of the neo-retro cafe racer. Surprisingly, the fuel tank, seat, and rear cowl have been combined into a single unit that can be removed together.

Things don’t stop there as a new set of gear lever, footpegs and brake lever have been mounted onto the frame. A new air filter has been installed at the engine bay along with a custom-made radiator guard. The modified Continental GT 650 rolls on balloon tyres wrapped around blacked-out wire-spoke rims. Braking setup provides extra bite with dual disc brakes offered at the front wheel.

There is no mention of any updates made to the powertrain. A standard Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin air-/oil-cooled motor that delivers an output of 47 bhp and a peak torque of 52 Nm. This unit is coupled with a six-speed gearbox.