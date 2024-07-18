Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories Revealed – Here’s How Much Each Cost

The most expensive among Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories are the black bench seat and black urban seat priced at Rs 4,950 each

Ever since its launch yesterday in Barcelona, Spain, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been a trending product. It has sparked the interests of Indian and global motorcycling enthusiasts alike. Royal Enfield has revealed the set of accessories compatible with Guerrila 450 and here is the list and their respective prices.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories

Prices for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 start from Rs 2.39 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base variant. Goes till Rs 2.54 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec variant. For the price, it offers a decent amount of performance, features and style quotient. Royal Enfield is now offering a comprehensive range of accessories.

These accessories will further increase the appeal of Guerrilla 450. Buyers can choose the accessories they want and personalise their new Guerrilla 450 as per their taste. Royal Enfield is offering both functional and protective accessories along with stylistic accessories with a lot of functionalities.

Among the protective accessories from Royal Enfield, we have a silver radiator guard that is worth Rs 1,950, there is a headlight grill that also adds a dash of style priced at Rs 1,950, black and silver Sumpguards that cost Rs 3,450 each, black and navy water-resistant bike cover priced at Rs 1,100 each.

Royal Enfield is also offering a black compact engine guard priced at Rs 3,750 and a black large engine guard priced at Rs 4,750. The company recommends using their GMA products (Genuine Motorcycle Accessories) and there have been numerous incidents with Himalayan 450 where buyers used third-party accessories.

Stylistic accessories

With a bunch of stylistic accessories, Guerrilla 450 buyers can personalise their motorcycle to their heart’s content. Buyers can choose bar end mirror mounts priced at Rs 650, black or silver oil filler caps priced at Rs 1,050 each, a tinted flyscreen worth Rs 2,650, a Halycon black painted instrument cowl worth Rs 2,750.

Royal Enfield is offering two seat options as well – black bench seat and black urban seat. Both of these have been priced at Rs 4,950. Many buyers are likely to opt for tinted flyscreen accessory or the Halycon black painted instrument cowl for that visual pop.

With classic retro high-performance single-cylinder motorcycles in the crosshair, Guerrilla 450 has emerged as a competent product from Royal Enfield. We have compared the Guerrilla 450 with its immediate rivals on parameters like specs, features and other attributes and the motorcycle is very competitive.

Powertrain-wise Guerrilla 450 comes equipped with Royal Enfield’s new Sherpa 450 engine. This is a 452cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled unit that kicks out 40 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of peak torque. 6-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, LED lighting, Tripper Dash with Google Maps, fat tyres front and rear are some of Guerrilla 450’s highlights.

