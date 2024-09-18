Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Beats Himalayan 450 In Sales

Both Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450 are based on the same Sherpa 450 platform, powered by a 452cc engine with around 40 bhp and 40 Nm

Ever since Royal Enfield has launched Guerrilla 450 in India, it has received an excellent reception among the motorcycling community. Once known for pretty-looking retro motorcycles with outdated technology, Royal Enfield has turned the tides around and has developed the Sherpa 450 platform.

The first vehicle based on this platform was Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450 was launched more recently. The popularity of Guerrilla 450 is such that it has surpassed Himalayan 450 sales in just a couple of months since it first went on sale. Let’s take a look at the finer statistics of this development.

Guerrilla 450 Beats Himalayan 450 In Sales

There are a multitude of reasons why Guerrilla 450 might have surpassed Himalayan 450 in sales. Before diving into that, we need to glance over the sales and statistics of these motorcycles. In July 2024, Royal Enfield sold a total of 60,755 units. Out of these, Himalayan 450 sold 2,769 units and Guerrilla 450 sold 1,469 units.

In July 2024, Himalayan 450 was still in the lead by 1,300 units. However, that doesn’t paint the full picture. It gets interesting when we bring sales analysis data into the picture. In July 2024, Himalayan had registered a 12.68% YoY decline as opposed to 3,171 units sold in July 2023. Losing 402 units in volume YoY.

Not just that, there was a 9.57% MoM decline as well, with over 3,062 units sold in June 2024, losing 293 units in volume. Guerrilla 450 on the other hand was taking off, where sales are concerned. If we look at August 2024 sales, Himalayan 450 sold 2,009 units, while Guerrilla 450 climbed up the ladder with 2,205 units.

However, more interesting stats come from Himalayan’s sales analysis in August 2024. Sales of this popular ADV almost halved YoY when compared to 3,856 units sold in August 2023 with a 47.90% YoY drop and 1,847 units lost in volume. Even MoM, Himalayan 450 registered a 27.45% drop in sales, losing 760 units in volume.

Guerrilla 450, on the other hand, registered a 50.10% MoM growth, with 736 units gained in volume. This might be an indication that Indian motorcycling enthusiasts are preferring Guerrilla 450 over Himalayan 450.

Why though?

There are many reasons why motorcycling enthusiasts might be considering a Guerrilla 450 over a Himalayan 450. Primary reason might be the price, as Guerrilla 450 undercuts Himalayan 450 by Rs 46,000 (Ex-sh). Styling and positioning might be a reason too. Owing to its Roadster genre, Guerrilla 450 comes out as a daily machine, while Himalayan looks too focused on touring and off-roading.

Sticking with daily machine theory, Guerrilla 450 is 11 kg lighter than Himalayan 450. While that is not a lot of weight-saving, it makes a difference in the long run. The Roadster’s seat height is a more accessible 780 mm, while Himalayan’s goes till 845 mm. Guerrilla is smaller in size with fatter tyres, lending user-friendly dynamics.

