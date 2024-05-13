Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Clearest Spy Shots Leaked Online

The Roadster style Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will rival the likes of Speed 400, Honda CB300R, Yezdi Roadster, Harley X440 and Mavrick 440

Ahead of launch, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (previously speculated to be called either Scram 450 or Roadster 450) test mules have been making rounds around company’s facilities in Tamil Nadu. The recent images of upcoming Guerilla 450 show the bike in utmost clarity and it seems to very close to production. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Clearest Spy Shots Emerge

India’s most successful and iconic classic bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has stepped into a new era of engineering capabilities with the launch of Himalayan 450. This motorcycle debuted a capable new platform powered by Sherpa 450 engine. Second instalment of the RE 450 saga will emerge in the form of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

There have been multiple instances of Guerrilla 450 sightings from the past couple of years now. Royal Enfield has been developing Guerrilla 450 alongside Himalayan 450. However, only the Himalayan 450 has broken covers and Guerrilla 450 has yet to.

Recent spy shots from Drivespark are some of the clearest and show many new attributes that were not visible in previous spy shots. For starters, we can see a new fuel tank, which is different to the one we saw on Himalayan 450. So capacity is likely to be less than 17L seen on Himalayan 450.

There is quite a bit of camouflage seen on the bike to hide its identity. But the bike’s main frame and subframe are exposed and are almost identical to that of Himalayan 450, sans the added structures to mount luggage, panniers and the likes.

Changes in componentry include RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters, a roadster-style handlebar, a single-piece seat, along with smaller wheels than Himalayan. These wheels, however, are alloy wheels and come fitted with road-biased tubeless tyres. Also, they’re fatter than Himalayan’s too.

What to expect?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 lacks a front windshield and the beak. Overall design fits the Roadster genre perfectly and is a handsome-looking machine. Round ORVMs, round LED headlights lend it that necessary neo-retro look. Other cycle parts like fancy swingarm and large disc brakes with dual channel ABS are seen on Guerrilla 450 as well.

Powering the bike, we have the same Sherpa 450 engine. This engine is the first from Royal Enfield to pack modern engineering like DOHC 4V head and liquid cooling. 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle and other attributes are first for any single-cylinder Royal Enfield too.

