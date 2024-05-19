Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Latest Spy Shots Reveal New Details

Soon to be launched Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been spied once again in production ready avatar

New spy shots of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 have surfaced online, providing an in-depth look at what is shaping up to be a noteworthy addition to the company’s lineup. Following the successful debut of the Himalayan 450, which introduced the Sherpa 450 engine platform, the Guerrilla 450 is set to continue this innovative trajectory.

Guerrilla 450 Latest Spy Shots

The recent spy images, shared by Pink Piston, were captured near Royal Enfield’s facilities in Tamil Nadu. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Bip’raj Rathod for sharing these images. It reveals a motorcycle that appears almost production-ready. The photos highlight several new features and modifications from previous test mule spy shots, signalling a distinctive shift in design and functionality tailored to a different riding experience.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the main frame and subframe are clearly visible and largely mirror the structure of the Himalayan 450. However, the Guerrilla 450 lacks the additional mounts for luggage and panniers, emphasizing a more streamlined, urban-focused design. Additionally, the Guerrilla 450 does not feature the Himalayan’s elaborate forged steel side stand or the spikey foot pegs with removable rubber, suggesting a simplified, more straightforward design ethos.

The bike features RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters and a roadster-style handlebar, enhancing its street credentials. It also sports a single-piece seat and smaller alloy wheels fitted with road-biased tubeless tires, which are fatter than those on the Himalayan 450. This combination promises a more stable and comfortable ride on paved roads.

One notable design element is the offset fuel filler position, which diverges from the Himalayan’s centrally placed filler. Then there is the new fuel tank design, which is notably different from the Himalayan 450’s 17-liter capacity tank. This adjustment hints at a potentially smaller fuel capacity, aligning with the bike’s roadster-oriented profile.

Functional Attributes

Aesthetic details include round ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) and round LED headlights, contributing to a neo-retro look that complements the bike’s roadster styling. Unlike the Himalayan, the Guerrilla 450 lacks a front windshield and beak, reinforcing its roadster identity.

The bike also boasts a fancy swingarm and large disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS, ensuring modern safety standards. The radiator grill cover appears different from earlier prototypes, indicating ongoing refinements in the bike’s development.

Under the hood, the Guerrilla 450 is powered by the Sherpa 450 engine, Royal Enfield’s first to feature advanced engineering elements such as a DOHC 4V head and liquid cooling. This engine delivers 40 PS and 40 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and ride-by-wire throttle, all of which are firsts for a single-cylinder Royal Enfield motorcycle. Launch price of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to be under Rs 2.5 lakh.

