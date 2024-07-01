Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Leaks From TVC Shoot – Red / Gold, Matte Grey Colours

When launched, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be a formidable rival to CB300R, Speed 400, X440, Mavrick 440, 390 Duke, Pulsar NS400Z and the likes

If there was a way to measure India’s most anticipated motorcycle, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 would top the charts. With a big spotlight pointed at it, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is set to break covers fully on July 17th, 2024. Ahead of launch, spy shots of the bike fully uncovered during TVC shoots leak on the internet and they show the base and top variants and the features difference between them.

Guerrilla 450 Instrument Screen

Up until now, there have been innumerous test mule sightings of Guerrilla 450. Initially speculated to be called Scram 450, Royal Enfield has zeroed in on Guerrilla 450 name. The bike has been in the news for the past couple of years and has finished its rather extensive testing stage that lasted around two years.

On the surface, it is a stripped down version of Himalayan 450 that debuts Royal Enfield’s latest and greatest engine tech. It will miss out on quite a bit of features and attributes that made Himalayan 450 more of a tourer and off-roader. A more affordable version of Himalayan 450 with a Roadster style, if you may.

Speculations about Guerrilla 450 sharing the same Tripper Dash screen with Himalayan 450 have turned out to be true and confirmed with the recent video by Bullet Guru. We can see the base variant gets Super Meteor’s semi-analog setup along with the Tripper Screen accessory. Standard or optional, only time will tell. We can also see that only the higher variant seems to be getting dual tone colours.

On the base variant, we can see an analog digital instrument cluster combo that seems to be shared with Meteor 350 and Meteor 650 bikes. There is an analog speedo and a circular LCD screen in the middle of it. The red needle of this speedo and the central LCD cluster are visible in the recent spy shots.

Aggressive pricing confirmed?

This is quite a big revelation and suggests that Royal Enfield is trying to hit an affordable price bracket. In that regard, Guerrilla 450 misses out on USD telescopic front forks, windscreen, larger tank, large 21-inch and 17-inch wheels with dedicated off-road tyres, tank braces, luggage mounts and rear rack. All of these are offered with Himalayan 450.

This Tripper Dash makes a lot of sense on Guerrilla 450 as it is quite feature packed. It supports Google Maps, dedicated smartphone app, music controls, extensive telemetry, crisp resolution and more. Where powertrain is concerned, Guerrilla 450 will get the same 40 bhp and 40 Nm 452cc Sherpa 450 engine which is liquid cooled and gets DOHC 4V head, ride-by-throttle, slipper clutch and 6-speed gearbox.

When launched, Royal Enfield will rival other roadster style motorcycles like Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, Yezdi Roadster and even the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. If priced well, Royal Enfield might have another winner at their hands.