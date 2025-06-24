Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Modified Into A Custom Race Bike

When Royal Enfield launched Himalayan 450, it was a completely new direction for the brand. For the first time, we saw a Royal Enfield motorcycle with modern technology and features, which were then translated on to Guerrilla 450, a Roadster bike. Now, XTR Pepo has customized Guerrilla 450 into a race bike with a tonne of upgrades. Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Modified

There is always a special place for Royal Enfield motorcycles in the custom bike world. There are a lot of custom bike builders across the world who have carved out stunning masterpieces based on Royal Enfield bikes. Renowned custom bike builder Pepo Rosell running XTR Pepo has tastefully modified a Guerrilla 450 into a custom race bike.

Called GRR 450, this build was showcased at Wheels and Waves Festival 2025 in Biarritz, France. This build was commissioned by Royal Enfield Factory with a Guerrilla 450 Roadster as the donor bike. Looking at the build details on XTR Pepo website, it is clear that this is a massive project and involves a lot of work, but the spectacular results speak for themselves.

The main change is in the bodywork, which is completely custom. We can see a sculpted fuel tank, quarter fairing, belly pan and other elements made of fiberglass. Then we have XTR carbon fibre rear mudguard and tyre hugger along with a single-seat setup and an integrated pillion seat cowl with a backrest.

Then there are the premium components and changes to GRR 450. This build is based on a modified mainframe and a custom subframe along with Aprilia RS 660’s rear swingarm. The front end is heavily customized with a shorter trail angle, low-set clip-on handlebars, repositioned Tripper Dash TFT cluster and fully adjustable USD front forks from Aprilia RSV 1000.

Premium components

Rear suspension is handled by Nitrox mono-shock setup and foot pegs are significantly more rear-set than what they are in Guerrilla 450. We can also see a major overhaul in the braking department as GRR 450 gets dual disc brake setup at the front with Discacciati callipers along with a single disc setup at the rear with Brembo callipers.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 modified into the GRR 450 runs on Dyman forged aluminium 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, wrapped with Continental ContiSport Attack 2 tyres (120/70 front and 160/60 rear). Other notable elements include a lighter Lithium based battery, aluminium sprockets and S&P CNC machined triple clamp.

While it is not confirmed, XTR Pepo might have made some changes to the powertrain to eke out more performance when compared to the stock 40 bhp and 40 Nm figures. We can see a new carbon fibre airbox and a titanium custom exhaust from SPARK. The motorcycle is finished in race-inspired colourway to lend a sporty look.