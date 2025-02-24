Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Peix Bronze Colour Launch Price Rs 2.49 L

Expanding the colour palette of Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield has just introduced Peix Bronze colourway with the mid-spec Dash variant. The company has not increased prices of Dash variant with this new colour, maintaining the Rs 2.49 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag. Let’s take a look at the new colour.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Peix Bronze

The premium single-cylinder motorcycle segment is getting overtly popular in the recent past. With more buyers foraying into this segment, there is a rush among OEMs to launch the best products here. Among these OEMs is Royal Enfield, which is launching a new Peix Bronze colour for Guerrilla 450’s mid-spec Dash variant.

Royal Enfield first showcased Peix Bronze shade on Guerrilla 450 at 2024 Motoverse show in Goa and is launched today. Along with the launch of Peix Bronze shade, Royal Enfield is offering Smoke Silver colourway with Dash variant. This colourway used to be exclusive to base Analogue variant, which is now also part of Dash variant, based on customer demands.

Where design is concerned, Guerrilla 450 is a lot more appealing to look at, when compared to Himalayan 450. Owing to its roadster design, it is aimed to appeal a wider audience base, which doesn’t seem to be the case as reflected by sales charts. Royal Enfield sold just 349 of Guerrilla 450 last month and the new colours are expected to boost sales.

Round LED headlights, round Tripper Dash (on mid and top variants), round ORVMs, LED tail lights integrated into the turn indicators, classic fuel tank design, fork gaiters, a clean tail section flaunting the fat 160-section tyre, swanky alloy wheels, soothing body panels, blackened engine bay, stubby exhaust finished in silver, stylish dual tone colours are notable elements.

Engine Specs

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 shares the same 452cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled Sherpa 450 engine as its ADV sibling, Himalayan 450. Because it has shed some weight, the 40 bhp and 40 Nm metrics offer brisker performance when compared to Himalayan 450. Better acceleration, braking and higher top speed are evident.

Componentry-wise, Guerrilla 450 offers RSU telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock suspension unit, fat 160-section rear tyre and disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS are notable. Features include ride-by-wire throttle, a slipper clutch, a 6-speed gearbox, Google Maps, music control and others.