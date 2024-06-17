2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rendered – 7 New Colours, Logo

When launched, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will rival Speed 400, Hero-Harley 440, 390 Duke, Pulsar NS400Z, Yezdi Roadster and the likes

With the Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield flexed its newfound R&D muscle to the world. From offering barebones machines to selling the most feature-packed motorcycle in the segment, Royal Enfield has come a long way with its 450 platform. Royal Enfield’s upcoming Guerrilla 450 will be an embodiment of this ethos and here’s how it might look when launched.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rendered

On the surface, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be a street naked or roadster version of Himalayan 450 motorcycle on sale. However, there is a lot more riding on Guerrilla 450 than just being a stripped-down version of Himalayan 450. There are a lot of niggles and negatives seen on this new 450 platform with Himalayan 450.

Guerrilla 450 is expected to iron out all of these niggles and offer a much more cohesive and seamless experience. So, no pressure, then. Launch is right around the corner and Guerrilla 450 is also expected to cost a lot less than Himalayan 450, which can go very close to Rs. 4 lakh (OTR, Karnataka).

Rushlane’s render of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, penned down by rendering artist Pratyush Rout, is based on the innumerous spy shots and test mule sightings in the past couple of years. Visually, Guerrilla 450 looks a lot more pleasing and it even comes off as a more nimble and agile offering than Himalayan 450.

When opposed to Himalayan 450, we can see a new fuel tank, a Guerrilla 450 logo, a scooped-out seat for low seat height, a smaller seat (in length), a cleaner tail section (relatively) and more. Headlight is fixed to the handlebar and has a nice-looking cowl, definitely a better implementation than Himalayan’s.

RSU telescopic forks, black fork gaiters, smaller 17-inch alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, LED headlights, rear LED tail lights integrated into the turn indicators, round ORVMs, conventional front fender (mudguard) and other attributes are notable on Guerrilla 450. We have the same TFT Tripper Dash too and we hope the bugs are ironed out with the new offering.

Specs, performance and price

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will share the same frame as Himalayan 450 along with the new Sherpa 450 engine. This is a single-cylinder 450cc engine with DOHC 4V head and features liquid cooling, a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire and a few other fancy stuff. Peak performance is 40 bhp and 40 Nm.

Considering that Guerrilla 450 has missed out on a lot of touring friendly attributes and more expensive cycle parts, it should weigh and cost less than Himalayan 450. Firstly, we expect kerb weight to be around 180 kg and cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh (Ex-sh). Rivals at this price include Triumph Speed 400, Yezdi Roadster, Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, along with KTM 390 Duke and the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.