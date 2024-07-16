Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Price Rs 2.39 L – 3 Variants, 6 Colours, Brochure, Specs

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Roadster Launched: Power-Packed with 40PS Output

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been launched globally. It is a premium modern roadster based on the Sherpa 450 platform. It is powered by the same Himalayan 450 engine. The sherpa 450 platform underpins its design and performance, boasting a 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This new motorcycle will help Royal Enfield boost declining sales.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Prices and Variants

Guerrilla 450 is now open for bookings in India and Europe. The introductory price in India is set at INR 2,39,000 (ex-showroom). Test rides and retail sales in India will start on August 1, 2024. In Europe, retail sales will commence in mid-August.

Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine with a 4-valve DOHC setup. It delivers power of 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 40 NM at 5,500 rpm. More than 85 percent of its torque is available from 3000 rpm, ensuring a responsive ride. The engine features a water-cooled system with an integrated water pump, twin-pass radiator, and internal bypass. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slip clutch.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specs

Key features of the Guerrilla 450 include a stepped bench seat, an 11-litre fuel tank, and LED headlights with integrated tail lamps. It has an upswept silencer and a steel twin-spar tubular frame. The front suspension comprises a 43mm telescopic fork, while the rear has a linkage-type mono-shock. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch front and rear tubeless tyres, with a 1440 mm wheelbase for stability.

Category Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specification Engine Type Liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 81.5 mm Displacement 452 cc Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Maximum Power 40.02 PS (29.44 kW) @ 8000 RPM Maximum Torque 40 Nm @ 5500 RPM Idle RPM 1300 Starting System Electric start Lubrication Semi-dry sump Engine Oil Grade 10W40 API SN, JASO MA2, semi-synthetic Clutch Wet multiplate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection, 42mm throttle body, ride-by-wiresystem Chassis & Suspension Type Steel, tubular frame using engine as stressed member Front Suspension Telescopic forks, 43 mm Front Wheel Travel 140 mm Rear Suspension Linkage type mono-shock Rear Wheel Travel 150 mm Dimensions Weights Wheelbase 1440 mm Ground Clearance 169 mm Length 2090 mm Width 833 mm Height 1125 mm (without mirrors) Seat Height 780 mm Dry Weight 174 kg Kerb Weight 185 kg Payload w/ Standard Equipment 191 kg Fuel Capacity 11 L Brakes Tyres Tyres Front 120/70 R17 Tyres Rear 160/60 R17 Brakes Front Hydraulic disc brake, 310 mm ventilated disc, double piston caliper Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc brake, 270 mm ventilated disc, single piston caliper ABS Dual channel ABS Electricals Electrical System 12V Battery 12V, 8 AH Head Lamp LED headlamp Tail Lamp/Turn Signal Lamp Integrated turn & tail lamp, all LED Other Equipment Ride modes, USB Type-C charging point Cluster 4 inch round TFT display with phone connectivity, full map navigation (powered by Google Maps), media controls Cluster (Base Model) Digi-analog instrument cluster (Tripper Pod optional)

Riding modes and technology are significant highlights. The Engine Management System (EMS) and ride-by-wire technology provide versatility. Performance Mode and Eco Mode throttle responses enable riders to adapt to various riding conditions, enhancing both efficiency and fun.

Info System, and Accessories

Guerrilla 450’s infotainment system, the Tripper Dash, features a 4-inch infotainment cluster. It supports route recording in GPX format, music control, weather forecasts, and comprehensive vehicle information. The Royal Enfield Wingman MIY feature adds a layer of connectivity, enhancing the riding experience. Variants of the Guerrilla 450 include Analogue, Dash, and Flash with 6 options.

A variety of accessories can be added to the Guerrilla 450 to enhance its functionality and style. These include large engine guards, sump guards, an urban seat, a tinted flyscreen, blacked-out mirrors, a bench seat, a silver sump guard, a headgrill, a Halcyon black instrument cowl, compact engine guards, bar-end mirrors, and soft panniers.

Guerrilla 450 Roadster Variants and Colours

The Borderless Warranty Program offered by Royal Enfield provides comprehensive coverage, ensuring peace of mind for Guerrilla 450 owners. In most Latin American markets, it’s known as Royal Enfield GBR 450. August 2024 Introductory Price list is as follows – Analogue Smoke Silver, and Playa Black – INR 2,39,000/-; Dash Playa Black, and Gold Dip – INR 2,49,000/-; Flash Yellow Ribbon, and Brava Blue – INR 2,54,000/-.

B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield said, “When we started with the Sherpa 450 platform, we envisaged an adventure tourer and a superlative roadster that would be distinctly Royal Enfield. Developed in parallel with the Himalayan, the Guerrilla is tuned to perfection for city riding as well as weekend rides through twisty roads.”