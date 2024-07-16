HomeBike NewsRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Price Rs 2.39 L - 3 Variants,...

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Price Rs 2.39 L – 3 Variants, 6 Colours, Brochure, Specs

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Roadster Launched: Power-Packed with 40PS Output

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been launched globally. It is a premium modern roadster based on the Sherpa 450 platform. It is powered by the same Himalayan 450 engine. The sherpa 450 platform underpins its design and performance, boasting a 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This new motorcycle will help Royal Enfield boost declining sales.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Prices and Variants

Guerrilla 450 is now open for bookings in India and Europe. The introductory price in India is set at INR 2,39,000 (ex-showroom). Test rides and retail sales in India will start on August 1, 2024. In Europe, retail sales will commence in mid-August.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Prices

Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine with a 4-valve DOHC setup. It delivers power of 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 40 NM at 5,500 rpm. More than 85 percent of its torque is available from 3000 rpm, ensuring a responsive ride. The engine features a water-cooled system with an integrated water pump, twin-pass radiator, and internal bypass. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slip clutch.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specs

Key features of the Guerrilla 450 include a stepped bench seat, an 11-litre fuel tank, and LED headlights with integrated tail lamps. It has an upswept silencer and a steel twin-spar tubular frame. The front suspension comprises a 43mm telescopic fork, while the rear has a linkage-type mono-shock. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch front and rear tubeless tyres, with a 1440 mm wheelbase for stability.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specs
CategoryRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specification
Engine
TypeLiquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves
Bore x Stroke84 mm x 81.5 mm
Displacement452 cc
Compression Ratio11.5:1
Maximum Power40.02 PS (29.44 kW) @ 8000 RPM
Maximum Torque40 Nm @ 5500 RPM
Idle RPM1300
Starting SystemElectric start
LubricationSemi-dry sump
Engine Oil Grade10W40 API SN, JASO MA2, semi-synthetic
ClutchWet multiplate, slip & assist
Gearbox6 speed
Fuel InjectionElectronic fuel injection, 42mm throttle body, ride-by-wiresystem
Chassis & Suspension
TypeSteel, tubular frame using engine as stressed member
Front SuspensionTelescopic forks, 43 mm
Front Wheel Travel140 mm
Rear SuspensionLinkage type mono-shock
Rear Wheel Travel150 mm
Dimensions Weights
Wheelbase1440 mm
Ground Clearance169 mm
Length2090 mm
Width833 mm
Height1125 mm (without mirrors)
Seat Height780 mm
Dry Weight174 kg
Kerb Weight185 kg
Payload w/ Standard Equipment191 kg
Fuel Capacity11 L
Brakes Tyres
Tyres Front120/70 R17
Tyres Rear160/60 R17
Brakes FrontHydraulic disc brake, 310 mm ventilated disc, double piston caliper
Brakes RearHydraulic disc brake, 270 mm ventilated disc, single piston caliper
ABSDual channel ABS
Electricals
Electrical System12V
Battery12V, 8 AH
Head LampLED headlamp
Tail Lamp/Turn Signal LampIntegrated turn & tail lamp, all LED
Other EquipmentRide modes, USB Type-C charging point
Cluster4 inch round TFT display with phone connectivity, full map navigation (powered by Google Maps), media controls
Cluster (Base Model)Digi-analog instrument cluster (Tripper Pod optional)

Riding modes and technology are significant highlights. The Engine Management System (EMS) and ride-by-wire technology provide versatility. Performance Mode and Eco Mode throttle responses enable riders to adapt to various riding conditions, enhancing both efficiency and fun.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Info System, and Accessories

Guerrilla 450’s infotainment system, the Tripper Dash, features a 4-inch infotainment cluster. It supports route recording in GPX format, music control, weather forecasts, and comprehensive vehicle information. The Royal Enfield Wingman MIY feature adds a layer of connectivity, enhancing the riding experience. Variants of the Guerrilla 450 include Analogue, Dash, and Flash with 6 options.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

A variety of accessories can be added to the Guerrilla 450 to enhance its functionality and style. These include large engine guards, sump guards, an urban seat, a tinted flyscreen, blacked-out mirrors, a bench seat, a silver sump guard, a headgrill, a Halcyon black instrument cowl, compact engine guards, bar-end mirrors, and soft panniers.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Guerrilla 450 Roadster Variants and Colours

The Borderless Warranty Program offered by Royal Enfield provides comprehensive coverage, ensuring peace of mind for Guerrilla 450 owners. In most Latin American markets, it’s known as Royal Enfield GBR 450. August 2024 Introductory Price list is as follows – Analogue Smoke Silver, and Playa Black – INR 2,39,000/-; Dash Playa Black, and Gold Dip – INR 2,49,000/-; Flash Yellow Ribbon, and Brava Blue – INR 2,54,000/-.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield said, “When we started with the Sherpa 450 platform, we envisaged an adventure tourer and a superlative roadster that would be distinctly Royal Enfield. Developed in parallel with the Himalayan, the Guerrilla is tuned to perfection for city riding as well as weekend rides through twisty roads.”

