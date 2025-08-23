Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash Launch Price Rs 2.49 L

Royal Enfield, one of the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturers, has been India’s de facto classic and neo retro manufacturer for a very long time. While the 350cc lineup is RE’s cash cow, the company is pushing the 450cc lineup in a big way. We’re talking about the Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash which was just launched at GRRR Nights X Underground event held in Pune in partnership with Tapaswi Racing.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash

Launched last year, Guerrilla 450 has not been a sales phenomenon like Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio is. January 2025 saw 349 units sold, 621 units in February, 831 units in March, 920 units in April, 1,035 units in May and 696 units in June. To boost sales to Guerrilla’s full potential, Royal Enfield just launched a new Shadow Ash colourway with it.

Based on mid-spec Dash trim level, Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash sits below top-spec Flash trim level. Where pricing is concerned, Royal Enfield is asking Rs 2.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for Shadow Ash, which is the same price as standard colours. Bookings have commenced and deliveries start on 25th August across India.

Shadow Ash colourway takes a similar approach as Gold Drip colourway. In this sense, fuel tank gets a dual-tone theme with Black at the front and Olive Green behind it. Similar to Gold Drip, colour at the front extends to front mud guard, while rear colour extends to side and rear body panels. In Shadow Ash, Black is on front mud guard and Olive Green can be seen on side and rear body panels.

Royal Enfield lettering on fuel tank and 450 lettering on side body panels get somewhat of a Teal colour, which adds flashy contrast. These colours also trickle down to pin stripes on its alloy wheels. Royal Enfield mentions that this new Shadow Ash colourway on Guerrilla 450 denotes strength and muscle.

Any other changes?

Rest of the motorcycle is similar to Dash variant in terms of components, performance and equipment. Speaking of, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash gets the TFT Tripper Dash which supports a host of Bluetooth features including music control and Google Maps integration along with a comprehensive range of informatics.

It continues to be powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine which is a single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V powerhouse that is capable of delivering 40 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of peak torque, mated to an electronic throttle, a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. 17-inch alloys at both ends with 160-section rear tyre, dual channel ABS, RSU telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock.