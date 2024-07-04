Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specs Leak – Tyre Size, Wheelbase, Weight

Rivals for Guerrilla 450 include Speed 400, X440, Mavrick 440, 390 Duke, Yezdi Roadster, CB300R, Apache RTR 310, G 310 R and others

With the launch date announced, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is garnering a massive spotlight to itself. It is easily the most anticipated motorcycle in India and has attracted the eyeballs of motorcycling enthusiasts worldwide. Ahead of launch on July 17th, 2024, Guerrilla 450 specs have been leaked and they are rather interesting. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specs Leak

Ushering into the single-cylinder performance motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is expanding its Sherpa 450-based portfolio with a new Roadster-style offering. Like the Himalayan 450, it will be featuring Himalayan’s new chassis (at least the main frame) and the Sherpa 450 engine in a stripped-down manner to save on precious weight.

Guerrilla 450 will be positioned as a Roadster, without the touring and off-roading hardware along with dimensions of Himalayan 450. Recent leaks have suggested Guerrilla 450 will be a smaller motorcycle and more importantly, lighter than its ADV sibling. How much smaller or lighter? Let’s see.

The leak by warmfishsalad mentions Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will measure 2,134 mm in length, 834 mm in width, 1,115 mm in height, and pack a 1,491 mm long wheelbase. This makes Guerrilla 450 111 mm shorter in length, 18 mm narrower, 201 mm shorter in height, and 19 mm shorter in wheelbase.

Where weight is concerned, the leak positions Guerrilla 450 at 183 kg, which is not as light as we would have hoped. Especially considering its rival, Honda CB300R, weighs just 146 kg. However, when compared to Himalayan 450 at 196 kg, Guerrilla 450 is 13 kg lighter as suggested by the leaks.

Unique engine tune

Apart from changing the bike’s design and genre, Royal Enfield has also changed Guerrilla 450’s engine parameters to establish a unique character. As suggested by Guerrilla 450 specs leaked, there is 39.52 bhp of peak power at 8,000 RPM and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. Give or take, the same metrics as Himalayan 450.

What proved to be the most interesting aspect of this leak was Guerrilla 450’s tyre size. While every single one of its rivals is offering smaller or equal to 110-section front and 150-section at the rear, the leaks suggest Guerrilla 450 gets a 120-section front and 160-section rear tyre. This combination is seen with more expensive offerings like the Benelli Leoncino 500 and Kawasaki Z650.

As seen with previous spy shots taken during TVC shoots, Guerrilla 450 base model offers a semi-analog instrument cluster from the Meteor lineup with a Tripper Screen accessory and top model offers the Tripper Dash from Himalayan 450. Price-wise, the base model is estimated to undercut most of its rivals. Say, a ballpark of Rs 2.3 lakh (Ex-sh)?