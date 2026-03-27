Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied At Dealer – Single Seat Variant, New Colours

Ahead of its official launch today, 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has leaked online. The updated motorcycle was spotted at a dealership in Guwahati, Assam, revealing key updates including new colour options and what appears to be a new top-spec variant. Images are credited to Shashanka Deka (adventurebaba).

Updated Guerrilla 450 Spotted At Dealership

Images circulating online show the Guerrilla 450 in a new dual-tone finish with sportier graphics. One of the standout colour schemes includes a satin / matte silver shade with contrasting graphics, giving the bike a more premium and aggressive appeal compared to current options.

Another unit seen in the leak features a darker, more understated theme, likely aimed at buyers preferring a stealthier look. These additions suggest Royal Enfield is expanding the visual appeal of Guerrilla 450, addressing feedback around limited colour choices.

Other Expected Updates

Apart from what is visible, the 2026 Guerrilla 450 is expected to receive multiple functional updates. These could include a revised rear monoshock for better ride comfort, along with more road-biased tyres for improved grip.

Feature updates such as cruise control and traction control are also being speculated, especially since the bike already gets ride-by-wire throttle. These additions would further enhance its appeal in the segment.

Powertrain Likely Unchanged

Mechanically, Guerrilla 450 is expected to continue with the same 452 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 40 PS of power and 40 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The platform, chassis and overall design are also expected to remain largely unchanged, with updates focused more on improving ride quality, features and visual appeal.

With the official launch scheduled for today, these leaks give a clear preview of what to expect from the updated Guerrilla 450. The addition of a new variant and fresh colour options could help Royal Enfield strengthen its position in the growing 400cc+ segment.

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