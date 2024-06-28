Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Teased By CEO – Launch Date Revealed

When launched, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 rivals Yezdi Roadster, Speed 400, X440, Mavrick 440, 390 Duke, Apache RTR 310, G 310 R and others

The next big thing in the premium 350cc to 450cc segment in India and the world, is likely to be Royal Enfield’s upcoming Guerrilla 450. It has been spotted testing on multiple occasions over the past couple of years. Royal Enfield is officially teasing Guerrilla 450 and has also revealed the launch date and venue.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Teased

After much speculation, Royal Enfield has lifted the veil off its upcoming Guerrilla 450 motorcycle. It is still not revealed, though, as the pictures posted by Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindarajan and Eicher Motors CEO and MD Siddhartha Lal had massive watermarking. To hide what is underneath, of course.

Both B. Govindarajan and Sidhartha Lal have announced that Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched on July 17th and the venue they have chosen for launch is Barcelona, Spain. This is likely to be Royal Enfield’s biggest launch in 2024 and must be the most important one, as it takes on the premium 350cc to 450cc motorcycles.

Immediate rivals for upcoming Guerrilla 450 are Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 R and KTM 390 Duke. Based on the new platform shared with Himalayan 450, upcoming Guerrilla 450 will also get the Sherpa 450 engine.

This 452cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid cooled engine is the most sophisticated powertrain that ever came out of Royal Enfield camp. It has a lot of performance on offer. 40 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of peak torque on Himalayan 450. This engine gets modern attributes like a 6-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire, slipper clutch and more.

Componentry will be slightly downscaled from Himalayan 450. This is a good thing, we would reckon, as it makes Guerrilla 450 significantly lighter. RSU telescopic front forks, smaller 17-inch alloy wheels are the primary cut-downs. Deletion of tank braces, side luggage mounts, rear luggage provisions, and fixed headlight mounts will save weight.

More performance than Himalayan 450

Because it will be lighter than Himalayan 450, we should witness more performance and fuel efficiency and overall sportiness from Guerrilla 450. Fuel tank is smaller than Himalayan’s and overall ergonomics of Guerrilla 450 are that of a Roadster-style motorcycle.

From the recent pictures by Royal Enfield, we can see the presence of all-LED lighting and Himalayan 450’s Tripper Dash TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth, smartphone app support, music control, navigation via Google Maps, advanced metrics and more. Where pricing is concerned, we should expect one standard variant costing around Rs. 2.3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh (Ex-sh).