Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Variant Wise Features Detailed

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 enters a segment to rival the Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Hero Mavrick 440

Following multiple spy-shots, leaks and TVC shoots, the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has now been officially launched. It has also been moved into showrooms across India and dealership training has commenced.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Variants and Prices

This new motorcycle marks the company’s foray into the sub-500cc street naked motorcycle segment. The Guerrilla is presented in three variants of Analogue, Dash and Flash and priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.54 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices. Bookings have also been opened in India while test rides and deliveries are set to commence from 1st August 2024. RE Guerrilla is priced at £4,850 in the UK and at €5,290 in Germany.

Measuring 2,090mm in length, 833mm in width and 1,125mm in height, the RE Guerrilla 450 sits on a 1,440 mm long wheelbase. It weighs 186 kgs and is ideally designed both for daily commute and weekend getaways. Seat height is at 780mm and ground clearance is at 169mm while fuel tank is of 11 liter capacity.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Features Detailed

Starting with the base Analogue variant, which is presented in a single tone paint scheme of Smokey Silver with Playa Black accents, it gets a semi digital instrument cluster, an analogue speedometer and digital readouts in terms of fuel, trip meter and odometer. The Analogue trim is also offered with smartphone connectivity for both calls and SMS along with turn by turn navigation.

The mid-spec Dash trim shows off a more premium stance with its dual tone colour schemes. It is offered in two colour options of Playa Black and Gold Dip. It also gets an analogue instrument cluster but sports a TFT console with smartphone connectivity for calls, music and navigation via Google Maps, as is also seen on the Himalayan 450.

Coming to the Flash top-spec variant, it is being offered in two colour options of Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon, both of which are dual-tones. Yellow Ribbon sports a black along with yellow and purple accents while Brava Blue is in a dual shade of blue with white accents. Features also get more premium with LED headlamps with turn indicators, a 4.0 inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, Google Maps, USB type C port and media controls.

Powertrain Specifications

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 sports a Sherpa 450 engine. This 452cc, single cylinder engine offers 39.5 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox. It gets slip and assist clutch for a smoother ride while braking is via 310mm ventilated disc with double piston caliper and 270mm ventilated disc with single piston caliper at the front and rear respectively.

Suspension is handled via a 43mm telescopic fork in front and rear monoshock set up. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in at a certified mileage of 29.5 km/l. It rides on 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 120/70 section tyre in the front and 160/60 section tyre at the rear.