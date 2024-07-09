Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Walkaround Render – New Yellow Colour Spied

Upon launch, Guerrilla 450 will take on rivals such as Speed 400, CB300R, Mavrick 440, X440, Pulsar NS400Z and 390 Duke

Aiming for more traction in the 450cc segment, Royal Enfield will be launching the Guerrilla 450 on 17th July. Recent spy shots have revealed quite a few details about the bike. A digital 3D render with 360° view provides a better idea about the bike’s overall look and feel. The digital 3D render is credited to TrippleLines.

3D render reveals a sporty, agile machine

While Himalayan 450 can feel a bit bulky with its off-roading gear and larger wheels, Guerrilla 450 has nimble characteristics. A similar design approach was followed with the Hunter 350, which has worked out extremely well. Hunter is currently the second best selling Royal Enfield bike in India. Preferences of the younger generation are more in favour of easily manoeuvrable bikes, something that reflects in new products like Hunter and Guerrilla.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a sharp profile, as evident in the 3D render. Some of the key features include circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, fork gaiters, sculpted fuel tank, rugged engine cowl, a single piece seat and upswept exhaust. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with road-biased tyres. Both ends have disc brakes and dual-channel will be available as standard.

With a low seat height, Guerrilla 450 can cater to the needs of a wide segment of users. Ergonomics are fairly comfortable with the wide handlebar and centrally mounted footpegs. The bike is built for urban streets, but can also handle mild off-road trails.

Base variant will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument screen and a Tripper Screen. This setup is the same as that of Super Meteor. Top-spec variant will be getting the TFT Tripper Dash from Himalayan 450. It is the world’s first circular full-map navigation system based on Google Maps platform. With the Royal Enfield app, users can access music, calls and various other functions.

Guerrilla 450 new colours revealed

A few days back, spy shots had revealed a single-tone Matte Grey and a dual-tone Red-Gold colour options for Guerrilla 450. The single-tone colour will be available with the base variant, whereas the dual-tone option will be exclusive with the top model. New colours spy shots are credited to Bullet Guru.

Now, a new yellow shade has also been revealed for Guerrilla 450. Apart from the colour, this yellow variant also gets distinctive checkered-flag graphics on the fuel tank. Among the three colour choices, the yellow one seems the most attractive. Many enthusiasts have also expressed their liking for the yellow Guerrilla.

Another unique aspect of this variant is that the yellow shade has been used only on the fuel tank and rear tail section. This creates a more exciting contrast with the blacked-out parts. In comparison, the other two colour options have the respective shades applied on the front fender as well. More colour options could be introduced for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in the future.