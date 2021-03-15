Royal Enfield Himalayan Modified Into A 4 Wheel ATV – Cost Rs 3.5 L

Royal Enfield made its first appearance in 2016 and was recently updated earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield and aftermarket customisation go hand in hand. There is not a single Royal Enfield model which hasn’t gone under the knife at an aftermarket workshop and then come out in a whole new avatar. A versatile chassis is the primary reason for the brand being a fan favourite among bikers who love a few mod jobs on their bikes.

The latest example is way out of the leagues of all modifications witnessed until now. A Royal Enfield Himalayan has been modified into a quad-bike or in elaborate words- a four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) a local customisation workshop- Kunwar Customs based out of Jaipur.

Completely Overhauled Styling

A video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by Vampvideo explaining details of the customisation carried out on the ATV. Not from any angle, can this bike be identified as a Himalayan as it wears a completely different top hat. For starters, only a few components such as the engine, lower section of the frame, chainset, etc. have been carried forward from a 2019 model of Himalayan.

On the other hand, instrument cluster and handlebar have been taken from an old Thunderbird 350. Almost all body panels are made of fibre plastic and have been borrowed from a donor ATV although it gets a brand new custom-made metallic fuel tank since the Himalayan’s fuel tank did not synchronise with the body of the ATV.

The four-wheeler rides on beautiful machine-cut alloy wheels shod by knobby all-terrain tyres. It gets a dual-disc brake setup at front wheels and single discs at rear wheels. Some of the components such as the shock absorbers, Zhongya ATV tyres and disc brakes have been separately imported.

It gets a pair of primary as well as auxiliary LED headlights with LED rings around. The luggage rack at front is custom-made as well. A similar luggage rack has also been added at rear as well which could seat up to three people on the removable seats. It is a very practical inclusion since the primary seat is good enough to hold the rider only.

Updated Hardware

Additionally, to convey that the ATV has Royal Enfield DNA, the workshop has added custom Royal Enfield branding and body decals similar to the ones seen in the adventure tourer on the ATV’s fuel tank and centre panels. The chassis has been customised as well while a completely new custom-made suspension setup has been employed. The video shows that the frame is suspended on an independent double-wishbone setup at front with gas-charged shock absorbers and a mono-shock at rear.

Powertrain Specs

Royal Enfield Himalayan ATV is powered by the same 411cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.3 bhp of power at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. However, the workshop has tinkered with the sprockets in order to extract more torque from the motor at the rear wheels. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The customiser added that it would cost around Rs 3.5 lakh and would take around three months of time to build a similar custom ATV.