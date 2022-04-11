Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 To Discontinue – Get Replaced With Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is developing a more powerful adventure bike that will be based on a brand new platform and will be powered by a new engine

Without an iota of doubt, Royal Enfield Himalayan is the most popular adventure bike in India today. However, the motorcycle has its fair share of drawbacks as well. For instance, while its off-road dynamics are excellent, it doesn’t have the necessary grunt for sharp overtakes and a spirited performance on tarmac.

In regards to this, the Chennai-based bikemaker is developing a more powerful version of Himalayan which will be more responsive to throttle inputs. Recently, a test mule of the same was spied for the first time. Another testing prototype of the more potent Himalayan was spotted yet again.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 New Engine

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be a completely new motorcycle developed from scratch and might even receive a new brand name. Getting into details, it will be powered by an all-new 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that will dish out around 40 bhp of peak power. This unit is expected to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Like other contemporary ADVs, the new Himalayan 450 will focus on delivering better performance in low and mid-range. Moreover, this powertrain is expected to be lighter than the existing Himalayan which should also aid in better fuel efficiency figures as well. The current Himalayan is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine which puts out a humble 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque.

New Platform- Revamped Design & Hardware

With this new powertrain on offer, the upcoming ADV will be a more worthy rival to premium adventure tourers like KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS. Internally codenamed K1, this ADV will be developed in a brand new platform and it goes without saying that the new Himalayan 450 will come with a revamped design.

The new adventure bike will be underpinned by a trellis frame as confirmed by the latest spy images and is most likely to be lighter than the existing platform. It will be suspended on upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Brakes are expected to be larger single disc units at both ends likely to be aided by a switchable ABS expected to be carried forward from Himalayan.

It also seems to carry forward the same 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheel setup from Himalayan. They are likely to be wrapped around by tubeless rubber with block pattern dual-purpose tyres. Other highlights include a large windscreen, a signature beak-like fender, an upswept exhaust canister and a large luggage rack at rear.

Expected Launch

As far as features go, it could be laced with gizmos like traction control, ride by wire, and 3 ride modes (road, rain and off road). It is also seen with a unique circular instrument console which is positioned almost parallel to the round headlamp. While there are no official details regarding its launch, we expect it to make its debut sometime next year.

Once the Himalayan 450 is launched, the existing Himalayan 411 will be discontinued. Royal Enfield is also working on Himalayan 450 Dakar edition, which will be the top-spec version of the Himalayan 450. It is currently codenamed as K1X. It will get a more powerful engine, upgraded suspension, tubeless spoke wheels, auxiliary fuel tank. With this Himalayan 450 Dakar, Royal Enfield aims to enter the Dakar Rally. Launch of Himalayan Dakar Edition is expected in 2025-26.

