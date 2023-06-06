Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 3D Model Reveals New Design Details

The new 450cc engine on RE Himalayan 450 might generate around 35 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Royal Enfield is currently working on a new 450cc platform. Himalayan will be the first of the many motorcycles based on this new platform. Testing continues in full swing. Production-spec test mules have surfaced too. Launch is expected in Sep 2023.

There are enough spy shots online that one can visualise what RE Himalayan 450 will look like. TrippleLines channel has now visualised Himalayan 450 and created a thorough 3D model of it using CAD software.

RE Himalayan 450 3D Model

Because final production finishes are still unknown, TrippleLines has left surfaces matte black. Matte black is what most manufacturers opt for before finalising the surface finishes and colour schemes. They have gotten most of the design right, except for its exhaust design. In the 3D model, Himalayan 450’s exhaust is somewhat boxier than in reality.

This exhaust is significantly stubbier than outgoing Himalayan and Scram 411. Because the exhaust end can is not as high, water-wading capacity will be lowered. Also, rear turn indicators are not as sleek as in the model and definitely not shaped like a leaf. Speaking of rear turn indicators, they even double up as brake lights too. We have seen similar arrangement in premium BMW and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Other than that, this 3D rendering gets most things right. Details like USD front forks with splash guards, front and rear spoke-rim wheels, larger 21” front wheel and 17” rear wheel, saddle stays, jerry can holders, rear top rack with sturdy grab rails, the mandatory saree guard, round LED headlights and sleek LED turn indicators, a tall windscreen, round instrument cluster and more.

The new engine will pack a punch

Engine details are captured perfectly too. This is the first Royal Enfield to get a liquid cooling setup. Himalayan 450 3D model render features a similar heat jacket as seen in the spy shots. Royal Enfield should have provided air cooling fins on this engine even though it is a liquid-cooled engine for aesthetics. Yezdi and Jawa motorcycles get this right.

In terms of displacement, this engine will fall in the 450cc bracket. Speculations suggest 35 bhp and 40 Nm. 6-speed transmission is probably on the cards too, making Himalayan 450 the first single-cylinder offering from RE to get one.

In previous test mules, the front wheel appeared to be smaller than 21”. This could be Himalayan’s low seat height version like KTM offers with its 390 Adventure. When launched, RE Himalayan 450 will primarily rival upcoming Hero Xpulse 440 in terms of raw off-road capability and other rivals like KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Yezdi Adventure.