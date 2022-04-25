Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Exhaust Spied For First Time

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught testing once again on the road – A major departure from the Himalayan 411

Royal Enfield is developing the new Himalayan 450, designed for both India and the world. The motorcycle was recently caught testing again, this time by automotive enthusiast Bibin Benny Mathew. Thanks to camouflage, most of the design is still not completely visible. But from what we can see, it is going to get an all new design.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – What to expect?

Upcoming Himalayan 450 is expected to come with a newly developed engine, displacing around 450cc. Power and torque output numbers are not revealed yet, but it could be developing around 40 bhp and 45 Nm of torque.

A 6-speed gearbox will make it to the Himalayan 450. Unlike the 5-speed unit found on the more off-road oriented Himalayan 411. On the features front, we can expect a host of electronic packages from Royal Enfield like ride-by-wire, riding modes, tripper display for Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

New Himalayan 450 comes with a tubular frame at the front to hold jerry cans. A tubular frame at the back for mounting luggage. The motorcycle also gets a front beak to complete the adventure-tourer look.

The seat on the Himalayan 450 is a split unit and looks large enough to offer good riding comfort. The Rider’s triangle seems to be different than current Himalayan. The footpegs of Himalayan 450 look a little too rear set for a hardcore off-roader. The Himalayan 411 gets centre-set footpegs for comfortable touring and for maneuvering the motorcycle while standing up. The Himalayan 450 seems to have a slightly committed riding position.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Exhaust Design

The upcoming REH 450 will feature an exhaust system which has not been seen on any Royal Enfield motorcycle. The design is somewhat similar to those seen on KTM Duke and Adventure motorcycles. Even the design of engine block is quite different, which we have not seen on other RE motorcycles.

It is is expected to get similar wheels and tyre combinations to the Himalayan 411 with a 21” wheel at the front and 17” at the rear. We can also expect a slightly bigger fuel tank than the Himalayan 411. The Himalayan 450 might not get switchable ABS like the Scram 411.

Himalayan 450 test mule is seen with vertically laid-out instrument cluster. Speaking about suspension setup, in the front it gets USD forks and the rear is suspended via a monoshock. USD forks will likely make the motorcycle nimble in terms of handling, as will have a tighter chassis mount at the front.

Pricing and launch details are unknown. Launch of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 might result in the company discontinuing existing Himalayan and become the most powerful single-cylinder motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s stable.