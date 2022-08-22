Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Official Teaser – Launch Next Year

Royal Enfield’s consistent efforts to improve its product offerings will be evident once again with all-new Himalayan 450

One of the popular all-terrain bikes in the country, Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 is expected to be replaced with a more powerful 450cc model. New Himalayan will have better capabilities for highway cruising and extra torque for off-road environments. Launch is likely to take place in 2023.

While the new Himalayan retains the core silhouette of its predecessor, there are quite a few changes that give the bike a unique identity. Expected to be launched next year, it has now been teased officially.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Teased

Royal Enfield and their MD have shared an interesting new video on their Instagram accounts today. At first glance, it looks like a Himalayan that is crossing river somewhere in Ladakh region. It does not take long for one to realize that it is not the Himalayan that is currently on sale. But something else. The video has the caption – Testing 1, 2, 3..

Well, this is the first official teaser of the upcoming new Himalayan, that is popularly known as the Himalayan 450. Though the teaser only shows the front LED headlight, earlier test mules that were spotted in full camouflage, revealed design tweaks. These include changes to the headlamp cowl, windshield, front beak, fuel tank and side panels. Himalayan 450 has been equipped with a stubbier exhaust, as compared to that of current model.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 teased Video @royalenfield pic.twitter.com/1mNE045xZl — RushLane (@rushlane) August 22, 2022

Things like front and rear luggage racks will be largely the same. There could be some slight variations in line with the bike’s profile. In terms of functionality, the luggage racks could be made stronger to boost their load carrying capacity. Step-up split seats look familiar, so does the rear tail section.

Ride ergonomics appears more or less the same, even though there could be some changes to the positioning of the handlebar and footpegs. Being an all-terrain bike, it’s a tad difficult for designers to balance the needs of highway cruising and off-road tracks. Himalayan has witnessed continuous improvements over the years and riding comfort can be expected to be better with the new 450cc model.

Himalayan 450 engine and specs

Powering new Himalayan will be a 450cc engine, capable of generating close to 40 bhp of max power and 45 Nm of peak torque. This makes it a more powerful machine, as compared to the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS. In its current form, Himalayan produces a modest 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm. Another key update will be a 6-speed transmission, replacing the existing 5-speed unit.

Equipped with USD forks at front, new Himalayan 450 will have better handling and control at high speeds. At rear, the bike will have monoshock suspension. Riding on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, new Himalayan 450 will be dimensionally similar to the current model.

Braking system will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard. As compared to manually switchable ABS offered with current Himalaya, the new model will have automatic function. Rear ABS will be switched off automatically as soon as the user selects off-road ride mode. There will be other ride modes as well such as road and rain.

Other key updates will include features like ride-by-wire throttle. Heated grips could also be offered as an option. This will come handy when riding in cooler climes. Users will also be able to choose from multiple options for handlebar and handguards. Debut is likely to take place at EICMA 2022 in November this year, while launch can happen in H1 2023. A Scram version is also in the making.