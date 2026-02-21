Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Gets New and Improved Side Stand

As the basic design has been retained, existing Himalayan 450 owners can also benefit from the revised side stand

In a decision likely based on market feedback, Royal Enfield has introduced an updated side stand for the Himalayan 450. This new side stand could be offered as standard with the 2026 Himalayan 450, although there is no official confirmation. Pan-India availability is expected in the coming days. Let’s check out the details.

Himalayan 450 New Stand

If we look at the revised side stand for Himalayan 450, it appears straighter than previous design. There is only a slight bend below the centre, which ensures a more planted positioning for the bike. In comparison, the existing side stand of Himalayan 450 has a significantly higher bend.

The existing side stand is unlikely to pose any major issues on paved surfaces. However, for an adventure bike like the Himalayan, finding level surfaces can be a bit of a challenge. One also has to consider the weight of the Himalayan, which stands at 196 kg. This creates significant force on the side stand, which can tilt the parking angle on soft or loose surfaces.

The straighter design of the side stand will reduce the lean angle while resting, making it easier for users to park and unpark the bike. Users now require less effort to bring lift the motorcycle from its resting position, which is a boon considering Himalayan 450’s weight.

Pricing

Royal Enfield is offering the revised side stand for Himalayan 450 at a price of Rs 3,250. While the angle of bend has been reduced, the mounting points and overall profile are the same as earlier. This may ensure an easy retrofit with existing Himalayan 450 bikes. Replacing the existing side stand with the new one should only take a few minutes.

Royal Enfield has also updated the design of the pull tab installed on the side stand. As compared to the pointy tab seen on the existing side stand, the revised stand has a refined triangular shape. This new design can help reduce the risk of entanglement with riding gear or road debris.

While the revised side stand for Himalayan 450 has been launched, reports indicate that some dealers may not have received the new stock. For users who want this revised side stand, it will be better to contact the dealer to check availability. Since this is an important functional update, the revised side stand is expected to be available across all Royal Enfield dealerships in the coming days.