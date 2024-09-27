Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Gets Tubeless Tyres – New Wire Spoke Wheels Launched

With the addition of tubeless tyres, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has increased its appeal among the touring and off-roading community

Ever since it was launched, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has had exceptional response from motorcycling fraternity. However, there were a few criticisms associated with it as well. Primary of them is the lack of tubeless tyres. The company had been in the process of homologating them and they’re finally launched.

Himalayan 450 Gets Tubeless Tyres

When Royal Enfield launched the Himalayan 450, this adventure motorcycle came equipped with wire-spoke wheels as standard fitment. These wire-spoke wheels were not compatible with tubeless tyres. However, there was a tubeless wire-spoke wheel under the process of homologation, which has finally launched now.

Both potential Himalayan 450 buyers and existing owners can get their hands on these new tubeless wire-spoke wheels. New Himalayan 450 buyers can get their hands on these tubeless wire-spoke wheels as MiY option. With this option, pricing of Himalayan 450 will start from a starting price of Rs 2.96 lakh (Ex-sh).

This is a Rs 11,000 increment over the tube-type tyre equipped model that started from Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh). Existing Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 owners can buy these newly homologated and launched tubeless wire-spoke wheels via the company’s GMA (Genuine Motorcycle Accessories) catalog.

Price set for this accessory by the company is Rs 12,424. With the tubeless wire-spoke wheels, riders get an added safety net and is a major weapon against unexpected punctures, while still exploiting the off-road ability offered by wire-spoke wheels. The off-roading expeditions can be a little more worry-free than they used to be before.

Any other changes?

Other than the new tubeless wire-spoke wheels, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 continues to be the same. It is powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine displacing 452cc. It is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine generating 40.02 PS of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.

Even with the addition of tubeless tyres, Himalayan 450 retains its off-roading prowess as the wheels are still of wire-spoke construction. This tubeless wire-spoke wheel option used to be only offered in export markets.

Notable componentry includes USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, disc brake setup at either ends, dual channel ABS and more. Features-wise, Royal Enfield is still giving the circular Tripper Dash as standard fitment, which is not the case with recently launched Guerrilla 450. In the recent times, Guerrilla 450 has surpassed Himalayan sales and the addition of tubeless wire-spoke wheels should help boost sales.