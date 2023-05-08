Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 New Spy Video – Testing Inside City

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310GS and upcoming Hero Xpulse 420

Royal Enfield is creating a new 450cc range and the first model to be launched will be Himalayan 450. Later, other models can also be introduced such as Scram 450. Himalayan 450 will be essentially looking to fix the shortcomings of current 411cc Himalayan, all while continuing with the affordable pricing policy.

Himalayan 450 was recently spotted inside the city, in what appears to be production-ready format. It indicates that the bike could be launched soon. It can be offered at a starting price of around Rs 2.5 lakh. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Hanish.

Himalayan 450 Testing Inside The City

As compared to the current model, Himalayan 450 will have improved aesthetics, new equipment and more power and torque to conquer challenging terrains. The bike will have evolved capabilities for urban streets as well. Some of the key features of Himalayan 450 include all-LED lighting, fully digital instrument console and USD front forks. As of now, none of the existing single cylinder RE bikes have these features.

Other highlights of Himalayan 450 include raised front beak, a compact windscreen, upmarket switchgear, large radiator at front, rugged engine guard and new brake fluid reservoir. The bike has rally-style foot pegs for improved traction in slippery conditions. Rubber inserts will be available for foot pegs, allowing users to customize based on their riding conditions.

In terms of ergonomics, the bike has a fairly upright stance. While it looks just as tall as the current model, Himalayan 450 has a scooped seat that will help improve balance and handling. With the raised handlebar and elevated front section, users should be able to ride effortlessly standing up on the foot pegs. Even shorter users should not have any major issues riding Himalayan 450.

Himalayan 450 performance, specs

While official engine specs are not known, it is likely to be a liquid cooled unit. Himalayan 450 can deliver around 35 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the existing Himalayan has a 411cc engine that makes 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm.

Himalayan 450 can be equipped with a 6-speed gearbox. It can have benefits such as enhanced cruising capabilities, improved fuel efficiency and higher top speed. Existing Himalayan has a 5-speed gearbox and offers fuel efficiency of 33.33 kmpl.

Himalayan 450 has USD front forks, a first for a single-cylinder Royal Enfield bike. It can get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the same setup used with current Himalayan. The bike has spoke wheels, with disk brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is likely and switchable functionality can be available for rear wheel.

With Royal Enfield’s focus on affordability, Himalayan 450 may miss out on premium features such as quick shifter, slipper and assist clutch and ride-by-wire tech. Tripper screen may not be required, as Himalayan 450’s digital instrument is likely to be equipped with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.