Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Phantom Special Edition Revealed With Bolt-On Upgrades

With the launch of Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield ushered into a new era of technological advancements. Before the debut of Sherpa 450 platform, Royal Enfields were known to be simple motorcycles with technology of the past to radiate an old world charm. In comparison, Himalayan 450 was much more special and a leap ahead.

Making stock Himalayan 450 much more special is Cooperb Motorcycles, based out of Northamptonshire in UK. Cooperb Motorcycles is known as Royal Enfield specialists with a fully equipped workshop. The dealership has just revealed Himalayan 450 Phantom special edition with a bunch of bolt-on parts to improve functionality. Let’s take a closer look.

Himalayan 450 Phantom Special Edition

Royal Enfield has priced Himalayan 450 between GBP 5,850 (Rs 7.22 lakh) and GBP 6,400 (Rs 7.9 lakh) in UK. In comparison, Himalayan 450 Phantom special edition by Cooperb Motorcycles costs between GBP 10,299 (Rs 12.72 lakh) and GBP 12,000 (Rs 14.82 lakh) if you want to opt for all the bolt-on equipment on offer.

Some of these bolt-on equipment used to create this Phantom special edition comes from Royal Enfield’s accessories catalogue. These include Rally seat along with Rally body parts which can be seen on rear subframe. There are multiple bolt-on parts from Acerbis too and these include knuckle guards, belly pans and fork covers.

Himalayan 450’s stock 17L fuel tank is replaced with a 23L Acerbis plastic fuel tank, which improves the tank range quite a bit. To improve off-road capability of Himalayan further, Phantom gets 18-inch rear wheel, instead of 17-inch. Speaking of wheels, buyers can choose to retain the stock cross-spoke tubeless design or upgrade to lightweight ultra-strong SM Pro tube-type rims.

Knobby tyres and mousse setups are optional too and buyers can spec up their Phantom to their heart’s will. There are upgrades to stock suspension as well. Buyers can choose between Hagon units or K-Tech. With K-Tech, there is compression, rebound and preload adjustability and buyers can even opt for K-Tech’s Provalve kit for better adjustment ceiling.

Improved Performance

Where performance is concerned, Himalayan 450 Phantom special edition by Cooperb Motorcycles has kept the internals of stock Sherpa 450 engine intact. There’s a full exhaust swap with kit from HP Corse and a DNA induction kit for better intake. Taking advantage of these additions is a fuel remap by FuelX Pro Plus to increase performance.

At Valleys X-Treme Lite race in South Wales in January 2026, Himalayan 450 Phantom proved its mettle where Cooperb Motorcycles employed three of these bikes. These bikes which participated in the race packed some of the optional bolt-on equipment mentioned above. The bike won Big Bike Single class here, which was ridden by Jake Edey.

