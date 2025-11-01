Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally Edition Teased – EICMA Debut On 4th Nov

Upcoming Himalayan 450 Rally will be getting a range of off-road focused equipment and possibly longer-travel suspension

Royal Enfield has busy days ahead with the EICMA 2025 starting soon and the Motoverse event to be held from 21st to 23rd November. At EICMA, one of the new products to be unveiled will be an offroad version of the Himalayan. This has been confirmed from the recent teasers of a new motorcycle off-roading at Mana, near Tibet border, posted by the brand. Let’s check out the details.

Himalayan 450 Rally – What to expect?

Teasers reveal only a few details about the upcoming offroad focused Himalayan 450 model. While there is no mention of any name, the bike could go on sale as Himalayan 450 Raid. Even in its current form, Himalayan 450 has good offroading capabilities. But with the new offroad focused model, users should be able to take on even more challenging terrains.

One of the key updates could be longer travel suspension. In its current form, Himalayan 450 has 43 mm USD front forks and linkage type monoshock rear suspension. At both front and rear, suspension travel is 200 mm. It is also possible that the offroad focused Himalayan 450 could get adjustable suspension for compression and rebound along with a slight power boost from an aftermarket exhaust.

The engine will be the same, a 452 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder unit. It generates 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Key features include electronic fuel injection, ride-by-wire system and 42 mm throttle body. The bike is equipped with a slip & assist clutch. In other upgrades, offroad focused Himalayan 450 could get tubeless wire-spoke wheels, wrapped in knobby tyres. These will play a key role in ensuring peace of mind when exploring remote locations.

Offroading accessories as standard

The new Himalayan 450 Raid or Rally Edition is also expected to get a range of offroading accessories. Several of these are already offered with the existing Himalayan 450. Users will need more fuel when exploring remote locations. Teasers reveal a flared tail section, which indicates the presence of twin auxiliary fuel tanks.

These are currently available with the rally kit. The stock 17-litre primary fuel tank is likely to be the same as the current model. Various other accessories could be offered as standard with the offroad focused Himalayan 450 model. The offroad kit could include accessories like rally gear lever, a larger windscreen, rally handguards with aluminium spine, aluminium sump guard, rally handlebar pad, single-piece seat, radiator guard, pannier rails and engine guard.

Features that could be carried forward from the existing Himalayan 450 include the dual-channel ABS with switchable function. Wheel size could be the same – 21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. Braking setup could also be retained, a 320 mm ventilated disc with double piston callipers at the front and a 270 mm ventilated disc with single piston calliper at the rear. The bike will have an all-LED setup and could be equipped with a digital display with turn-by-turn navigation.