Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Scram And ADV – Spied Together

One can expect the new Himalayan 450 to be an improved product in almost every respect

Royal Enfield is right in the middle of modernizing its entire product portfolio. After getting the Meteor up and running, the retro-classic specialist has turned its attention to renovating the Himalayan adventure tourer. RE is also busy developing a new variant of its 350 cc family in the form of Hunter 350.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Pre-series prototypes of next gen Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have made a habit of getting photographed while they are on a mission to accumulate crucial test miles. This time, the new adventure tourer was captured along with what appears to be its scrambler sibling (we will talk about it later). Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Karunakaran.

As the development process progresses, the prototypes are inching closer to production version, and we like what we see. New RE Himalayan 450 appears to be enjoying a significantly improved level of perceived quality. Hardware enhancements come in the form of a new frame which is expected to be sturdier (better off-road performance), new inverted front forks and an all-new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor.

Nothing much is known about the engine as of now but we bet it will have much better output figures than the outgoing 411 cc air and oil-cooled unit which develops a rather modest 24 hp and 32 Nm of torque. It is also being said that the new engine will offer ride-by-wire technology which will enable ride modes. The RE loyalists would definitely love the boost in highway performance the new heart promises to bring on board.

Other noteworthy changes include a larger fuel tank which will translate into improved range, wider and more comfortable 2-piece seats, a digital instrument cluster which is likely to incorporate smartphone connectivity of turn-by-turn navigation and an array of provisions for touring accessories. The motorcycle appears to have retained its predecessors 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 in the making?

Interestingly, the Himalayan 450 was accompanied by another test mule. In the earlier post, we mentioned this motorcycle as Hunter 350. But that is not correct. Hat tip to our readers for the help. This new test mule is believed to be a scrambler version of the new Himalayan 450 ADV. Upon launch next year, the H450 twins are likely to have a similar setup on offer by RE, like the current Himalayan 411 and Scram 411.

New Royal Enfield Scram 450 seems to be equipped with suspension setup (front gets conventional forks, against USD on ADV version), frame and engine identical to those of the former. The circular headlamp, simple instrument dial, flat handlebar and heavily contoured single-piece seat makes it a textbook scrambler. This variant adopts 17-inch alloy wheels with dual purpose tyres and a conventional telescopic front forks instead of the adventure tourer’s upside-down setup. The scrambler variant also features a different fuel tank.

Given that developing a new liquid-cooled engine ground up comes with a huge investment, it makes sense to maximize the return by employing it in more than just one product. We won’t be surprised if RE’s new mid-size motor finds itself on-board more products in addition to the new Himalayan and its Scrambler derivative.

We expect RE to debut the new Himalayan 450 sometime later this year, probably at EICMA 2022 in Milan in November. The Scram 450 is also expected to debut at the same event, if not, it will follow in a few months’ time. With vast improvements and state-of-the-art technologies, the Indian adventure tourer will be a much more appealing prospect than its predecessor not only in the domestic market but also in the international markets.