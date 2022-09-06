Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied With Adventure Panniers

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ADV comes across as an impressive rally-raid machine that will surely have better capabilities than Himalayan 411

Considering Royal Enfield’s new-gen products such as Hunter and upcoming 450 ADV, it’s clear that the Chennai-based manufacturer is upping its game in a big way. Like Bajaj, Royal Enfield may also have plans for a much larger footprint in global markets. RE has promised an average of one new product every quarter and things seem to be going as per plans.

While Himalayan 411cc has its merits, it lacks the numbers when compared to rivals like KTM 390 Adventure. The latter has 44 bhp, as compared to a modest 24.3 bhp of Himalayan. Even in actual ride conditions, users have pointed to Himalayan’s limitations when it comes to negotiating steeper inclines in slippery conditions. All such issues are set to be resolved with Royal Enfield 450 ADV.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Panniers

Relative to Royal Enfield’s standard design language, this new ADV bike has a radically different profile. There’s hardly any resemblance to Himalayan, which is likely to be intentional. RE may want to protect this 450 ADV from any type of known inadequacies associated with its predecessor. Retro flavour stands reduced, limited to features like round headlamp and circular instrument dial.

Considering its largely unkempt profile, it is apparent that the bike will be getting some more skin and refinements as it nears production stage. Some key features include a muscular tank, front racks, split seat design and compact exhaust. While the test mule spotted does not have a bash plate, the production variant is most likely to get one.

One of the biggest updates is USD front forks, a first for a Royal Enfield motorcycle. At rear, the bike has monoshock mounted on the right side. It links the swingarm to the central frame located under the fuel tank. Rear suspension is expected to have preload adjustability. It appears to have long travel for handling the most gruelling off-road tracks.

Things that are similar to Himalayan include 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The bike has disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel switchable ABS is likely to be offered as standard. Riding ergonomics look quite comfortable and low seat height will ensure optimal balance and handling. Latest spy shots show the new Himalayan 450 wearing touring accessories – metal panniers.

Royal Enfield 450 ADV performance

Engine deployed is a compact, single-cylinder unit. This one has liquid cooling and the engine head leans forward at an angle. Engine of other single-cylinder Royal Enfield bikes have an upright head. While specs are yet to be revealed, Royal Enfield 450 ADV can be expected to match or narrow the performance gap with rivals like 390 Adventure, BMW G310GS and upcoming Hero Xpulse 300.

In line with its rally-raid profile, Royal Enfield 450 ADV can get features such as assist and slipper clutch, GPS navigation, ride modes and ride-by-wire system. Customization options will also be available, as the bike has significant scope for enhancing its capabilities with a range of accessories.

