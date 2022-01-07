Royal Enfield Himalayan 450cc Launch Planned – KTM 390 Adv Rival

A diversified portfolio with new products like Himalayan 450cc will help Royal Enfield to stay ahead in the game

As part of its long-term strategy, Royal Enfield is working to launch an average of one new/updated product every quarter. One of these is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which is expected to be available for sale in first quarter of 2023. Although the basic silhouette looks familiar to Himalayan 411, Himalayan 450 utilizes an entirely new platform.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 styling and features

Codenamed K1, Himalayan 450 comes across as a premium Adv bike. It can emerge as a viable alternative to the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310GS and other similar Adv bikes. The core Himalayan DNA is retained, as evident with features such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, raised front fender and matching frame construction.

Use of spoke wheels, shod with knobby tubeless tyres is another feature that’s common to both bikes. Himalayan 450 is likely to use 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, the same setup as that of current Himalayan.

Just like Himalayan 411, users can expect relaxed riding ergonomics with Himalayan 450. It’s made possible with features such as centrally placed footpegs, thick saddle and pulled-back, wide handlebar. Upswept exhaust in metallic finish is another similar looking feature.

In terms of things that give Himalayan 450 a unique identity, the bike gets a compact windscreen, trendier fuel tank design, and single-piece seat. It could be equipped with a new digital instrument console. The bike is likely to ditch much of the exoskeleton that can be seen with Himalayan 411. For users who may need it, the front and rear rack could be offered as an accessory.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450cc – engine and specs

Powering Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be a liquid cooled, single cylinder motor that generates 40 bhp of max power. Just like other Adv bikes, Himalayan 450 will focus on delivering better performance in low and mid-range. As of now, torque for Himalayan 450 has not been revealed.

Existing Himalayan is powered by a 411cc motor that churns out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed, constant mesh gearbox. In comparison, KTM 390 Adv is powered by a 373cc motor that delivers 43 bhp and 37 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. BMW G310GS is powered by a 313cc motor that generates 34 bhp and 28 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Himalayan 450 will be utilizing a trellis frame and is likely to be lighter than Himalayan 411. It will have USD forks at front, as compared to conventional telescopic forks used with Himalayan 411. Front suspension travel and ground clearance could be on the higher side. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be priced at around Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-sh). It will be cheaper than KTM 390 Adventure (~ Rs 3.28 lakh) and BMW G310GS (~ Rs 3 lakh).

