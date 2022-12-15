Royal Enfield Himalayan 500cc With Carbon Fibre Parts – Modified

Due to generous use of carbon fibre, this 500cc Ultimate Himalayan has a far better power-to-weight ratio than stock bike

ADVs are all the rage right now among motorcycling enthusiasts. Lower down, we have Xpulse 200 by Hero MotoCorp and on top of it, we have Royal Enfield Himalayan. The latter rests in a niche by offering both off-road capable hardware and high-speed cruising. Something which XPulse 200 lacks.

This segment offers the right amount of power and cruising ability and comes at a fair cost. Hence the popularity. With the modding community, Royal Enfields are the most preferred. Due to their timeless design language, stock RE bikes often come off as vanilla ice cream. It is a brilliant standalone but is compatible with unlimited flavours and additions.

Uttarakhand-based MotoExotica headed by Arjun Raina has taken a stock Himalayan and went absolutely bonkers with it. Imagine a custom modding company based on the foothills of Himalayas and not modifying a Himalayan. While doing so, Arjun Raina left a souvenir on his prized creation in the form of a topographic view of Mount Everest on its fairing.

500cc Ultimate Himalayan Custom Bike

Most modifications are mostly limited to a wrap, custom paint scheme, and a bunch of aftermarket accessories and that’s about it. It is rewarding for those who take the extra step and create something truly spectacular. That is exactly what MotoExotica has done with this 500cc Ultimate Himalayan.

The team has approached this stock Himalayan at all angles and has managed to radicalise the stock bike to its maximum. Starting with its engine, this is bored out to displace 500cc with the help of a big bore kit. Also fitted are a high lift cam, a programmable ECU and a custom exhaust with a carbon fiber tip.

That is not the only place where Arjun Raina has used carbon fiber. All of its body panels including its knuckle guards, fuel tank and a custom fairing is made of carbon fiber which is cured in-house by MotoExotica. Himalayan’s stock rear subframe is replaced too. All of it combined will definitely have contributed to a lot of weight savings.

The new face for 500cc Ultimate Himalayan custom bike is made out of carbon fiber that also holds its fuel tank, headlight and windscreen. Stock headlights are replaced by aftermarket LEDs. This custom motorcycle doesn’t seem to have turn indicators at front and rear. There is no need for blinkers if this custom bike is only for off-roading.

Mechanical Changes

There are a lot of mechanical changes to make this the Ultimate Himalayan in the world for off-roading. 21” front spoke wheel is retained and rear now gets an 18” instead of 17” from stock bike. Wrapped to these wheels are knobby tyres, aiding in grip when off-roading. Front now gets a 320mm disc with a 4-pot caliper.

WP USD forks replace stock telescopic ones which get covers to keep muck away. The rear suspension now gets an adjustable mono-shock suspension. With added oomph and shedded weight, this 500cc Ultimate Himalayan by MotoExotica stays true to its name. To signify this, there is a G.O.A.T. sticker on its side panels along with Mount Everest’s topography decals.

