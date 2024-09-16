Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Render In 8 Colours – A New Global Sensation?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will rival middle-weight ADVs like Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and others

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is known to have an extensive lineup of upcoming motorcycles in the pipeline. The company is even making advances in electric vehicle segment as well. Within their 650cc lineup, a new development in the form of Himalayan 650 is making waves in India’s motorcycle fraternity.

Himalayan 650 has commenced testing and the first-ever test mule was spied some time ago. This is by far the most impressive development from Royal Enfield stables and is likely to be a global sensation. Ahead of launch, we present to you render of Himalayan 650, incorporating all the elements seen on a recent test mule.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Rendered

Inspired by the first-ever Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 spy shot, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down a digital render of this upcoming ADV. Unlike the Himalayan 411 and the new Himalayan 450, upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is more of a tourer and less of an off-roader.

We can see this in smaller wheels at the front instead of 21-inches we saw with current and preceding Himalayan models. There seems to be a semi-fairing setup around the fuel tank. This should cut through air more efficiently offering decent wind protection for the long hauls. Thus increasing this platform’s versatility.

Our render has captured this essence and we can see a touring-friendly motorcycle setup with a semi-fairing and smaller wheels than 21-inches at the front. We have incorporated chunkier side body panels for added muscle, expected with an ADV of this displacement class. This render also has the same circular LED headlights and Tripper Dash TFT screen with Google Maps.

Looking at componentry, Himalayan 650 will be the most kitted-out 650cc Royal Enfield motorcycle ever made. For starters, it has USD telescopic front forks and a mono-shock setup at the rear. Which is a first-ever for any 650cc RE. Himalayan 650 is also spotted with dual petal discs at the front, a first for any Royal Enfield.

When will it launch?

As seen in the render, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will sit on a similar platform as Himalayan 450 with similar mainframe and subframes. Seating layout looks similar too and it gets the same luggage mounting points, offering a lot of convenience for riders. There is a single exhaust setup that looks similar to 450’s unit, but more up-swept for improved water wading.

Powertrain-wise, Himalayan 650 rendered, will come equipped with the same 648cc parallel-twin oil-cooled engine with around 46 horses and 52 torques. There might be a unique character with engine tuning, to suit ADV genre. Launch is likely to happen next year.