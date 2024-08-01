Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spied – Dual Disc In Front, USD Forks

For the first time ever, a Royal Enfield motorcycle is getting adjustable suspension and front dual-disc brake setup among others

Indian motorcycling enthusiasts are in for a treat as Royal Enfield is coming up with a new 650cc motorcycle. No. We’re not talking about the Bullet 650 and Classic 650 or even the Scram 650 (Interceptor Bear 650). This is a lot more exciting. Say Namaste to the first ever Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 spy shots.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spied

After multiple rumours, speculations and featuring in a few official internal presentations, Royal Enfield has finally commenced the testing of Himalayan 650. This is the first time, Royal Enfield is creating a truly premium offering and when launched, it will be positioned as the company’s flagship.

The test mule in question, was completely camouflaged. But the design attributes that it brings to the table easily position it as a Royal Enfield. The same 648cc parallel-twin mill from other RE 650 motorcycles can be seen on this bike too. There is a single exhaust setup, which is of an up-swept design for better water wading.

Seating layout is of split-type design with front seat scooped out for comfort and convenience while pillion seat is stepped. There are braces on the rear subframe that end into a rear luggage rack. Just like Himalayan 450, tail lights are integrated into its turn indicators. There are new ORVMs for better visibility too.

Unlike Himalayan 450, upcoming Himalayan 650 has a semi fairing that makes it more of a tourer than an adventure off-roader. The first motorcycle that this test mule reminded me of, was Benelli TNT 600 GT. This bikini fairing engulfs the fuel tank in a soothing manner. We hope the fuel tank is 20L+ for maximum range on a single tank.

We can see a circular instrument cluster that looks like it is fully digital TFT unit. The angle of this screen was facing rider, which is better for touring as it falls in rider’s peripheral vision. This could very well be the same Tripper Dash we saw with Himalayan 450 and just launched Guerrilla 450. So, Google Maps, music control and other telemetry features will be present.

Specs and Price

For the first time ever, Royal Enfield is testing dual disc setup at the front on any of its motorcycles. These are dual petal-type rotors. Owing to its touring bias, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 spied, doesn’t get 21-inch front wheels, although they’re still wire-spoke type compatible with tubeless tyres.

This is the first Royal Enfield ever to get adjustable suspension. We can see adjusters for front USD telescopic forks. This is also the first Royal Enfield 650cc offering to get a mono-shock rear suspension. Powertrain-wise, it will carry over the same 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled motor. We expect it to make slightly more power at around 50 bhp and 60 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Owing to the premium componentry, design, appearances and other elements, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will comfortably cost around the Rs 4 lakh mark. When launched, it will be the most affordable middle-weight ADV rivaling Kawasaki Versys 650, Benelli TRK 502 and the likes.

