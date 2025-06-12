Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and HIM-E Electric ADV Conquer Khardung La

Royal Enfield has been testing two new ADVs for India and aims to extend them to global markets. Both are likely to be launched under the Himalayan umbrella, but are starkly opposite to each other where powertrains are concerned. That’s because one is a petrol-powered offering and the other is an electric vehicle.

Of course we’re talking about upcoming Himalayan 750 and Himalayan Electric (showcased as HIM-E at 2023 EICMA) that have been spotted testing before. Now, Royal Enfield has officially teased both these motorcycles at the same time with an amazing backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range at Khardung La pass in Ladakh.

Himalayan 750 and HIM-E Teased

For the first time, Royal Enfield has officially teased their upcoming ADV projects on their social media platform. Both the Himalayan 750 and Himalayan Electric (both names not confirmed) seen in these pictures are still not finalized for production. Himalayan 750 looks close to production while Himalayan Electric looks like it is still in prototype phase.

Himalayan 750 test mules have been spied multiple times both in India and abroad, while Himalayan Electric test mules were spied only a couple of days ago outside a hotel in Ladakh. Royal Enfield is testing both these vehicles in the Himalayan range in off-road terrains. In Royal Enfield’s pictures we can see both of them making it to Khardung La pass in Ladakh.

Royal Enfield wrote “Out with the team in the Himalayas doing what we love the most!” in the caption. Interestingly, Royal Enfield used multiple hashtags in this caption, but did not reveal names of these products. #RidePure and #PureMotorcycling were used among others, which are likely to be marketing slogans for Himalayan Electric.

What to expect?

The team is testing performance of Himalayan 750 and Himalayan Electric in high altitude terrains. Both test mules donned temporary Red registration plates from Tamil Nadu state. Only the Himalayan 750 had dual disc brake setup, which hints at a higher performance ceiling than what is offered with 650cc engine.

Himalayan 750 is more of an adventure tourer laying emphasis on both off-roading and high speed touring. In that regard, it gets what looks like 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual sport tyres, long travel USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock, an upswept exhaust and a tall windscreen.

In comparison, Himalayan Electric looks like it packs quite a lot of non finalized equipment from premium aftermarket parts providers. It is likely to offer a similar performance ceiling as Himalayan 450 and could be positioned with a premium price tag. More details will unravel in the future.