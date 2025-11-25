Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 May Launch At 2026 EICMA – Report

At the just concluded Motoverse, Royal Enfield showcased a Continental GT-R 750, a race-spec version of upcoming Continental GT-750. It will race in the Continental GT Cup race and will spawn a production-spec version some time next year.

However, almost every motorcycling enthusiast in India was expecting to get a good look at Himalayan 750 at Motoverse, which was sadly not the case. Now, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindrajan has revealed that Himalayan 750 will not arrive before 2026 EICMA Show next year, hinting at a potential launch timeline. Let’s check out the details.

Himalayan 750 May Launch At 2026 EICMA

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 made its global debut at EICMA 2025 earlier this month in Milan, Italy. It was showcased in a close-to-production guise (prototype) at 2025 EICMA Show. After its global debut, there were wide speculations that Himalayan 750 will make an India debut at 2025 Motoverse in Goa.

The 750cc Himmy prototype was speculated to launch some time in 2026. Speaking to MCN, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, has revealed that Himalayan 750 will not arrive before EICMA 2026. This hints at a potential launch timeline of this highly anticipated multi-cylinder middle-weight Adventure Tourer.

Royal Enfield could launch Himalayan 750 at next year’s EICMA Show in Milan. Company CEO has revealed that Himalayan 750 project needs more development time to spawn a final production-spec version. Even the motorcycle showcased at 2025 EICMA was a pre-production prototype.

B Govindarajan further mentioned that the Himalayas is our spiritual world and they always take the motorcycle there. He also mentioned that the concept has come out well and the company is testing it. When asked about the launch timeline, he hinted that we may have to wait up till the next EICMA.

What to expect?

The idea of an affordable 750cc multi-cylinder Adventure Tourer with premium cycle parts is quite enticing and Himalayan 750 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated bike launches in the world. It will bear an overall silhouette as Himalayan 450, but proportionately larger to suit its displacement class.

Premium components include USD telescopic front forks, adjustable front suspension, remote preload adjuster for rear suspension, dual disc brake setup at the front, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke or alloy wheels option, a 5-inch TFT Tripper Dash with music control and Google Maps support, dual-sport tyres and more.

There could be features like ride-by-wire throttle with cruise control, cornering ABS, dual-channel ABS with multiple ABS modes, adjustable levers, adjustable windshield, LED lighting all around and more. The 750cc parallel twin engine is speculated to produce up to 55 bhp and 65 Nm, mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 6-speed gearbox.

