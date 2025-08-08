Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Moving Towards Production – New Details Leaked

Royal Enfield has had one of the most successful runs in motorcycle industry. The compay’s 350cc portfolio has been a home run for the brand and 650cc portfolio has seen great success in the middle-weight category. Now, the company will move into a higher performance ceiling with a new 750cc portfolio.

First of these 750cc motorcycles is rumoured to be the Continental GT-R 750. But there is a good probability of Himalayan 750 taking that mantle, as per latest leaked info from people aware of these developments who just confirmed that Himalayan 750 project is moving towards production. Let’s take a closer look.

Himalayan 750 Moving Towards Production

A couple of months ago, Royal Enfield came out and officially revealed a test mule of Himalayan 750 conquering the mighty Khardung La in Ladakh region alongside Himalayan Electric test mule. This was the first time Royal Enfield showed these to the world and confirmed developments of said vehicles.

Now, a recent report from MCN reveals that Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 project is moving towards production. The statement was made by Mark Wells, who is Royal Enfield’s Global Head of Product Strategy and Industrial Design. Mr Wells did not reveal a specific timeline, but confirmed that Himalayan 750 is ahead of early prototype phase and they’re moving towards production.

Himalayan 750 is one of the most demanded and most asked-for product revealed by the company’s consumer research. While it is not confirmed, it is speculated that Royal Enfield will employ a reworked version of their 650cc parallel-twin mill to carve out a bigger bore and a taller stroke, generating more power and torque.

Instead of creating an all-out off-roader, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will be more of an Adventure Tourer with emphasis on high speed highway cruising ability. It gets a smaller 19-inch front wheel, a semi fairing to cut down on wind resistance and what looks like a height adjustable front wind shield.

What to expect?

Other notable elements include circular headlights, a single-sided exhaust, USD telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock a split seat setup with a pronounced step, wire-spoke wheels that may or may not support tubeless tyres and lastly, the dual disc brake setup at the front, which is the distinguishing element on the 750cc test mules.

Stronger braking is probably needed to off-set the increase in performance and also weight. Features-wise, Himalayan 750 is likely to get the same TFT Tripper Dash as Himalayan 450 and will support Google Maps. Royal Enfield might incorporate more electronic rider aids in the form of Traction Control, Cruiser Control with a ride-by-wire system and others. Launch timeline might be 2025 end or early 2026.

