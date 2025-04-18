Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied – EICMA 2025 Debut Expected

With its new 750cc range, Royal Enfield will have enhanced potential to target global markets such as Europe and North America

Royal Enfield is in full bloom, continuing to launch new models, enter new segments and expand its presence across international markets. After establishing its dominance in the 350cc-650cc segment, Royal Enfield will be upgrading its portfolio to include a new range of 750cc motorcycles. One of these is the Himalayan 750, which has been spotted again on road tests. Let’s check out the key features.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 comes across as a road-biased adventure-tourer with capabilities for mild to moderate off-road tracks. The bike looks quite large and will definitely stand out on the streets. Some of the key features include a round LED headlamp, tall windscreen, prominent tank extensions, sculpted fuel tank design and high-mounted side exhaust.

Himalayan 750 has robust grab rails and a top rack at the rear. Mounting points for side panniers have also been provided. The bike has a low seat height, which will allow easy control and handling. Himalayan 750 will be quite heavy, weighing around 210-220 kg. It will be useful when cruising at high speeds. Himalayan 750 is expected to have a top speed of around 150 km/h.

As evident in the images, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has a comfortable, upright riding stance. Even extra-long journeys will be easier to endure, thanks to the wide handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs. These work to create a relaxed rider triangle that reduces fatigue and enhances comfort.

Performance, specs

Royal Enfield will be using an entirely new 750cc engine for Himalayan 750. It has been developed from the ground up and designed for enhanced performance and to meet stricter emission norms. It won’t be a tweaked version of the existing 650cc engine, although some configurations such as air-oil cooling could be similar.

Talking about performance, the new 750cc engine could generate around 50 PS and 60 Nm of torque. In comparison, the existing 650cc engine generates 47 PS and 52 Nm of torque. With more power, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will have improved cruising capabilities. The test vehicle seems to be using 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Based on market feedback, alloy wheels and/or tubeless wire-spoke wheels could be introduced at a later date.

Suspension setup comprises USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. The bike has dual discs at the front and a single-disc brake at rear. A number of premium features are expected such as cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation.

Himalayan 750 launch timeline

It is possible that Royal Enfield could showcase its 750cc motorcycles at the EICMA 2025. The first bike to be launched from Royal Enfield’s 750cc range is expected to be Continental GT-R 750. It was recently spotted on road tests. Earlier, the Interceptor 750 was also spotted on road tests.

Himalayan 750 is expected to be launched in late 2026 or early 2027. Starting price could be around Rs 4 lakh. Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650.

