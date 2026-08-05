Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied Production Ready – Debut Mostly At EICMA, Says CEO

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted testing once again, this time near the company’s UK Technology Centre in Leicestershire. While the adventure motorcycle has already been seen multiple times testing in India and Europe, the latest prototype appears much closer to production, hinting that the global debut is drawing closer.

The latest development also follows Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindarajan’s recent confirmation that the company will introduce its new 750cc motorcycle platform at EICMA 2026, putting to rest earlier speculation that the model could continue as a 650cc twin.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 – Production Spec Taking Shape

Compared to earlier test mules, the latest prototype appears significantly more finished. There are no visible data logging boxes or exposed testing equipment, while body panels, lighting and switchgear all look production ready.

The motorcycle continues to draw inspiration from the Himalayan 450, featuring Royal Enfield’s signature circular LED headlamp and upright adventure styling. However, the larger fairing, taller windscreen and significantly bigger fuel tank give it a more substantial presence. One notable change is the higher-mounted exhaust, which should improve ground clearance while maintaining the motorcycle’s touring credentials.

Road-Biased Adventure Tourer

The latest prototype further reinforces that Himalayan 750 is being developed primarily as a road-focused adventure tourer rather than a hardcore off-road machine. It rides on cast alloy wheels shod with CEAT road-biased tyres, with reports suggesting a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. This setup is commonly seen on touring-focused middleweight ADVs and should offer a balance between highway stability and light off-road capability.

The motorcycle also features twin front disc brakes with ByBre calipers, Showa upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock with a remote preload adjuster. A center stand comes as standard on the prototype, while the relatively low seat height and upright ergonomics indicate that accessibility remains a key focus.

New 750cc Twin Expected

While Royal Enfield has not revealed technical specifications, the company has now officially confirmed that the upcoming Himalayan will use a 750cc parallel-twin engine. The new powertrain is expected to be based on the existing 648cc architecture, but with a higher displacement and revised internals to better suit adventure touring duties.

Previous test mules have also hinted at ride-by-wire throttle technology, which could enable riding modes and cruise control. A circular TFT instrument console similar to the Himalayan 450 is expected, likely supporting smartphone connectivity and navigation. Performance figures remain under wraps. However, the new engine is expected to deliver noticeably more performance than the current 650cc twin-cylinder unit while retaining Royal Enfield’s relaxed touring character.

2026 EICMA Debut Expected

Royal Enfield has already displayed an early Himalayan 750 prototype at EICMA, and the latest sightings suggest the motorcycle is entering the final stages of development. With CEO B. Govindarajan indicating that the 750cc platform is expected to debut at EICMA 2026, the production-spec Himalayan 750 is likely to make its global premiere later this year before arriving in India thereafter. India price is expected to be under Rs 5 lakh.

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