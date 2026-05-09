Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied – Rider Saddling Ergonomics Revealed

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a new 750cc range of motorcycles. The first of these motorcycles will be the Continental GT 750 semi-faired Cafe Racer motorcycle or the Himalayan 750 ADV motorcycle. Both of them have been spied testing multiple times.

Himalayan 750 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India and motorcycling enthusiasts have been waiting eagerly to own one. Ahead of a formal launch, Himalayan 750 has been spied again and the latest spy shots show the saddling ergonomics of the rider on this motorcycle. Let’s take a closer look.

Production-Ready Himalayan 750 Spied

At the 2025 EICMA Show in Milan, Royal Enfield showcased their upcoming Himalayan 750 motorcycle, which will be among the first in their long lineup of 750cc motorcycles. Speculations suggest that Royal Enfield will launch Himalayan 750 at 2026 EICMA Show, or around that time, hinting at a global launch first, followed by India launch.

In the latest spy shots, we can see test rider standing on the motorcycle and riding. This is called saddling and is common with riders on long distances to reduce fatigue in most bikes. This sort of reveals what enthusiasts can expect, where saddling ergonomics are concerned. This is an important attribute for Himalayan 750 as it will be a tourer and an off-roader.

Foot pegs seem to be a slightly rear-set, which could strike the right balance between comfort and sporty riding characteristics. Rider seems to be slightly taller than average Indian height. He seems to be having a comfortable posture when saddling (standing up and riding). His hands seem to be clutching the handlebar without a lot of effort.

Not all motorcycles support saddling. The footpegs have to be designed in such a way that it does not exert concentrated pressure on rider’s seat. In ADVs, off-roaders and tourers, OEMs offer flat foot pegs, which allow saddling. Upcoming Himalayan 750 will also come with adjustable suspension at the front and rear. There is a remote dial to set up rear suspension too.

What to expect?

There’s USD front forks and mono-sock at the rear, dual disc brake setup at the front and single for rear, Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash TFT instrument cluster with Google Maps, music control, LED lighting, and more. The main highlight is the new 750cc engine, which is a parallel-twin unit, based on the 650cc unit.

Performance metrics are not out yet, but speculations suggest around 55 PS to 60 PS and 60 Nm to 65 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox may be slightly re-tuned to fit Himalayan 750’s weight and character.

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