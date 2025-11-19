Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 To Debut At Motoverse – What We Know So Far

After a grand debut at the 2025 EICMA Show, Royal Enfield is expected to showcase the new Himalayan 750 at 2025 Motoverse in Goa held between 21st to 23rd of November, 2025. This is the first time Himalayan 750 will be officially showcased on Indian soil and ahead of that, test mules continue to be spied on in the country. Here are all the things we know ahead of its India debut.

Himalayan 750 To Debut At Motoverse

First of these 750cc Royal Enfield twinners is likely to be Continental GT 750 and then Himalayan 750. More eyes seem to be on the Himalayan 750 as it is likely to emerge as a versatile option for many aspirational bikers across the world. Royal Enfield has officially teased it alongside an electric Himalayan prototype testing in the Himalayan mountain range.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 shows a similar styling exercise as Himalayan 450 with rear turn indicators mounted tail lights, a sturdy-looking luggage rack and even a saree guard, suggesting that this middle-weight ADV is in its final rounds of testing. The last test mule sighting showed an alloy wheel version and there is a more trail-worthy wire-spoke wheel version spied as well.

Himalayan 750 looks substantially larger than Himalayan 450 and it seems to be bearing a larger fuel tank as well. There is a probability of it accommodating around 20L of fuel. There’s a single exhaust which is up-swept to allow water wading. Front windshield is large and might bring adjustability into the equation as well.

The unit showcased at EICMA Show had USD front forks with adjustability for compression and rebound along with cross-spoke wheels. As revealed in previous spy shots, rear is likely to get adjustable suspension too and one can see a remote pre-load adjuster. Tripper Dash makes its way here and we can see dual disc brake setup at the front.

Expected features include ride-by-wire throttle with cruise control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, circular LED headlights, LED tail lights and integrated turn indicators, Google Maps mirroring, music control, switchable dual-channel ABS and even a centre stand.

New 750cc engine

With a 650cc engine, Royal Enfield finally stepped into the ring of multi-cylinder middle-weight motorcycles. Before that, Royal Enfield used to have a 499cc single-cylinder unit and a big bore version of it with a 535cc engine seen in Continental GT 535. Now, the company’s big displacement aspirations have navigated it to a new 750cc unit.

While performance metrics are not confirmed by Royal Enfield, Himalayan 750 might pack around 60 bhp of peak power and around 55 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This parallel-twin oil-cooled engine is expected to be refined and offer a fatigue-free touring experience to riders.