Royal Enfield Himalayan Black ADV Kit Launch Price AUD 1,290 (Rs 72k)

Black Series Adventure Kit will be exclusive to the 2022 version of Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 ADV in the Australian market

Royal Enfield has introduced the 2022 Himalayan 411 ADV in Australian markets. Himalayan is priced at AUD$ 8,390 (Rs 4,67,417) for the Euro 5 spec model and is also being offered with a special kit of black finished accessories called ‘Black Series Adventure Kit’. This is a pack of 6 accessories that enhance the off -roading and touring capabilities of the 411 ADV.

It comes in at an introductory offer of AUD$ 1,290 (Rs. 71,861) being the special year end discount, however the initial pricing is at AUD$ 2,020 (Rs. 1,12,537). This is a limited period offer and will only be available in Australian markets till 30th June 2022 which also marks the end of fiscal year in Australia.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Black Adventure Kit

‘Black Series Adventure Kit’ introduced for the 2022 Himalayan 411 ADV includes all black accessories. Among these are a set of Aluminum Panniers of 26 liter capacities, Pannier Mounting Kit, Large Engine Guard, Adventure Hand-Guard Kit, Master Cylinder Guard and an Oil Cooler Guard.

The accessories can either be purchased as a kit or can also be procured separately during the time of booking or even after delivery. As the name suggests, each of these accessories are finished in a Matte Black colour scheme.

The large engine guard is finished with 25mm mild steel tubing and a corrosion resistant dual coating. The hand guard shields protect the levers from damage in the event of a tip over while there is the anodized aluminum Master Cylinder Guard that protects braking components from harm.

The Oil Cooler Guard safe guards the radiator from on-road and off-road debris. The pannier kit bolts directly to the Himalayan’s frame with a very secure fit. Royal Enfield 2022 Himalayan 411 ADV is offered in a total of 6 colour options. These include Rock Red, Granite Black, Pine Green, Lake Blue, Mirage Silver and Gravel Grey.

RE Himalayan 411 ADV – Engine Specs

The 2022 Himalayan remains in terms of design as was also seen on its earlier counterpart. It gets a half-duplex split frame and rides on a 21 inch front wheel for better off-roading prowess. Kerb weight is at 191 kgs while ground clearance stands at 220mm. It also receives a 15 liter tank capacity. Engine specifications on the 2022 Himalayan 411 ADV includes a 411cc, single cylinder, SOHC, air cooled engine offering 24.3 hp power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed transmission.

Introduction of this al black adventure kit for RE Himalayan 411 ADV in Indian markets is not yet confirmed. However, in related news, the company also introduced the RE Classic 350 and Meteor in Malaysian markets. These are the two models that are consistent in sales in Indian markets and the company expects to see the same demand in Malaysia. In Malaysia, the RE Classic 350 is priced at RM 23,500 (Rs 4.41 lakh) while the Meteor carries a price tag of RM 24,500 (Rs 4.32 lakh). Both bikes are at a premium of around Rs 2 lakh over their Indian pricing.