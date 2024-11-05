Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric 2.0 Showcased At EICMA – New Motor, Battery

With the showcase of Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric 2.0 concept at EICMA 2024, the company is flexing its interest to e-mobility

Being among the best-selling classic and retro motorcycle manufacturers in the world, Royal Enfield has built on nostalgia and past heritage. However, the company is equally invested into the future with electrification and sustainability being among the concerns shared.

In that regard, Royal Enfield just debuted its Flying Flea lineup at EICMA 2024. However, there was another showcase at EICMA 2024 and it was a second iteration of electric Himalayan concept showcased at EICMA 2023. Called Himalayan Electric 2.0, this motorcycle debuts a new and improved battery and motor.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric 2.0

With the launch of Himalayan 411, Royal Enfield established itself as a dominant player in India’s mainstream ADV sector. This segment had only witnessed lower capacity offerings from Hero MotoCorp and soon became an instant hit. The Himalayan 450 built on this bike’s legacy and unlocked better highway cruising capability.

Last year at EICMA 2023, Royal Enfield showcased HIM-E concept, an electrified ADV motorcycle under the Himalayan sub-brand. It featured a large battery element where a typical fuel tank and engine would go and powered a mid-mounted electric motor that propels the rear wire-spoke wheels shod with off-road tyres.

The formula with new Himalayan Electric concept showcased at EICMA 2024 is the same as last year. However, it now features iterative updates making it a better product technologically than last year’s concept. It has to be noted that there might be a couple of iterations in the future to reach production phase.

Himalayan Electric 2.0 is visually more related to Himalayan 450 on sale, unlike the too futuristic looking HIM-E Concept showcased last year. The seat is not shaped like a fuel tank this time around and lends a non-conventional appeal. Below the flat-ish seat, we have the massive battery pack and a mid-mounted motor.

What are the changes?

Tank brace for jerrycans and other accessories is redesigned and is finished in White, as opposed to last year’s Red. Headlights are LEDs and USD front forks are finished in a Gold shade. Tall windscreen, round ORVMs, tall seat height, high ground clearance, and relatively clean tail section are notable elements.

Notably, Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric 2.0 concept has an electronically controlled suspension setup, single disc brake at either end, Gold colour wire-spoke rims, a purposeful design and a lot of road presence. As per the company, the battery and motor on this concept are all new.