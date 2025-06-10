Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Spied In Ladakh

Royal Enfield has been taking long strides in electric mobility and we first saw a glimpse of it at the 2023 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy. Royal Enfield showcased a crude prototype of an electric off-roader called HIM-E, which abbreviates to Himalayan Electric. After HIM-E, Royal Enfield also showcased Flying Flea range of motorcycles at 2024 EICMA Show – FF.C6 and FF.S6.

Now, Royal Enfield seems to have developed production versions of HIM-E and they could conveniently be called Himalayan Electric. These units were spotted at a hotel in Ladakh, where top management of Royal Enfield were supposedly testing them. Looking at these products, one might say they are close to production spec model.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Spied

Himalayan has been the cornerstone in India’s adventure touring motorcycle segment. The versatility of touring and off-roading in one motorcycle is a fascinating package. With Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric spied, one could expect it to excel in off-roading as the brand’s DNA would suggest, but not so enthralling in touring department.

When compared to HIM-E prototype, Royal Enfield has ironed things out a lot with this version. We can still see some exposed welds on its custom aluminium swingarm. Speaking of aluminium, we can see it almost everywhere. The mainframe and subframe seems to be custom aluminium units and not a tubular trellis type.

The battery and motor seem to be stressed members of this chassis. There are aluminum luggage mounts at the front of these motorcycles just like in Himalayan 411 and 450. Heel plates are aluminium too and Himalayan Electric gets off-road pegs. Battery case is made of aluminium as well and it has interesting patterns which may represent the topological view of Himalayan terrains or something like that.

There’s not much to say about design as it takes a ‘function over form’ approach. There is a single-piece seat element that also replicates a fuel tank element, similar to what we saw in HIM-E concept. A front beak is missing, but we get a tall windscreen. Lighting is all LED with LED projector headlights and tail lights are integrated into its rear turn indicators.

Premium components

Where components are concerned, it is a premium affair on Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric. Wheels are spoked type SM Pro Platinum enduro units that are made of billet aluminium wrapped with knobby type Bridgestone Battlax Adventurecross tyres. Dropping anchor on this machine are fancy petal disc (single-disc setup) at both ends with Nissin Callipers.

Both brake fluid reservoirs are located on the handlebar. Speaking of, only one test mule had a braced handlebar with Renthal brace pad. Suspension is taken care of by fully-adjustable USD telescopic front forks along with fully adjustable Ohlins rear mono-shock. There was a sophisticated ECUMASTER dashboard on these mules which was of larger 7-inch unit. This dashboard is positioned in a tower unit like in rally bikes.

There’s no official confirmation regarding the launch of Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric. Also, we’re not sure how much of these premium components and features will make it to the final production version. Performance ceiling of Himalayan Electric is still unknown and one could speculate that it may have enough oomph to emulate Himalayan 450’s performance, which is not a bad thing.