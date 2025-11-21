Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition Launch Price Rs 3.37 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched a striking new variant of its popular adventure motorcycle — the Himalayan Mana Black Edition — at Motoverse 2025 in Goa, shortly after its global premiere at EICMA 2025. The new edition draws inspiration from Mana Pass, one of the world’s highest and toughest motorable routes situated at an altitude of 18,478 ft (5,632 meters).

A Tribute to Mana Pass

Mana Pass is known for testing riders with extreme terrain, thin air, and unforgiving weather. The Himalayan Mana Black Edition channels this spirit of endurance and adventure through its Stealth Black finish, matte elements, and minimalist design philosophy. The motorcycle embodies ruggedness, purpose and the raw emotion associated with conquering some of the world’s most challenging landscapes.

The Mana Black edition has been designed specifically for riders who see every trail as an opportunity and every obstacle as an invitation. Its ergonomics are tuned for long hours of off-road use, making it a natural fit for adventure touring enthusiasts.

Factory-Fitted Adventure Equipment

One of the defining aspects of the Himalayan Mana Black Edition is its factory-fitted adventure configuration, making it ready for expeditions straight from the showroom floor. The curated kit includes:

– Black Rally Hand Guards

– Black Rally Seat for extra grip and long-distance comfort

– Rally Front Mudguard designed for tough terrain

– Tubeless Spoked Wheels for durability with modern practicality

These components are designed and calibrated to withstand harsh environments, ensuring riders have everything they need for extended journeys.

Powered by the Sherpa 450 Engine

The bike retains the proven Sherpa 450 engine with ride-by-wire technology, offering a balance of power, refinement, and dual-purpose capability. Whether navigating daily traffic or climbing high-altitude routes, the engine aims to deliver confidence and responsiveness.

Price and Availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition is priced at Rs 3,37,000 (ex-showroom) across India. In comparison, the standard Himalayan is priced from Rs 3.05 lakh. Bookings are now open at all Royal Enfield dealerships as well as online through the Royal Enfield App and the brand’s official website. Test rides can also be scheduled through these platforms.