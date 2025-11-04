Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Rides onto Global Stage – EICMA 2025

2025 Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black – Company Doubles Down on the 250cc–750cc Range

Announced at EICMA 2025today, Himalayan Mana Black Edition marks Royal Enfield’s continued participation in international motorcycle exhibitions. EICMA serves as a key global platform for product introductions in the two-wheeler sector. Royal Enfield utilises the venue to present a European-focused variant built on its Sherpa 450 platform.

It’s positioned in the mid-size motorcycle segment, ranging between 250cc and 750cc. The category remains central to Royal Enfield’s export growth strategy in Europe. Market demand in Italy and the UK supports this engine displacement for adventure and touring models. The company leverages its established brand equity in the segment to strengthen its adventure line-up.

Matte, Metal, and Minimalism — Royal Enfield’s Visual Formula

Mana is inspired by Mana Pass in India, one of the highest motorable roads at 18,478 feet. The edition’s name references endurance, terrain adaptability, and altitude testing. The link to Mana Pass reinforces the association between geographical endurance and mechanical reliability. Royal Enfield translates this symbolic connection into its visual and mechanical theme.

Introduced with a stealth black finish under the livery name Mana Black, the finish applies matte detailing across the tank, fenders, and frame components. Colour coordination extends to rally components and factory accessories. The theme aligns with the minimalist intent of the Himalayan design language, favouring functional surfaces and purposeful contrast.

Distance Over Drama

Structured around the philosophy of “Machine adapting to the Man, the Mindset, and the Mountain.”, it encapsulates Royal Enfield’s design intent to align ergonomics and power delivery with rider endurance. The approach integrates machine geometry, throttle response, and suspension settings to meet variable terrain conditions.

Undoubtedly targeted at adventure-focused and long-distance touring riders. Mana’s positioning addresses a customer group seeking endurance capability within a manageable power range. Configuration balances off-road adaptability with highway composure. By maintaining consistent ergonomics and predictable handling, the model meets both adventure and commuting expectations.

Sherpa 450 Carries the Load

Mana is factory-accessorised to provide a ready-for-adventure configuration. Official accessories include black rally hand guards, a rally seat, mudguard, and tubeless spoked wheels. These components are installed directly at the assembly line, creating a uniform build standard. A factory-fitted approach eliminates post-purchase modification dependency and ensures compatibility with warranty parameters.

Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine platform, the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC unit produces 29.44 kW at 8000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5500 rpm. It employs a semi-dry sump lubrication system and an electronic fuel injection setup with a 42 mm throttle body. Ride-by-wire technology supports refined throttle response under varied altitudes.

Bookings Open as Royal Enfield Strengthens Its European Footprint

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black is engineered with a six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch. Transmission optimises low-end torque and smooth gear transitions. A compression ratio of 11.5:1 supports performance efficiency. Idle speed remains set at 1300 rpm for steady operation across diverse temperatures. Fuel system complies with Euro emission regulations applicable in European markets.

It’s being introduced in Italy at 6,600 euros and in the UK at 6,400 pounds. Bookings are open across both regions through official retail channels. Availability reflects Royal Enfield’s growing market alignment with European adventure touring preferences.