Royal Enfield Himalayan, Meteor 350 Price Hike Sep 2021 – New Prices

Due to rising input costs, prices of two-wheelers have been hiked multiple times this year

Royal Enfield had increased prices of its motorcycles in January, April and July. There was another round of price hike in August for bikes like Meteor 350 and Himalayan. Despite the price hike, Royal Enfield motorcycles continue to be bestsellers in their respective segments.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 new prices

Launched in November last year, Meteor 350 is offered in three trims – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. As compared to prices in July, these motorcycles have become costlier by Rs 7k each. New prices are Rs 1.99 lakh for Fireball, Rs 2.05 lakh for Stellar and Rs 2.15 lakh for Supernova. In percentage terms, max price hike is for Fireball, followed by Stellar and supernova.

Meteor 350 has been a bestseller right from the time it was launched. It is the first of the next-gen products in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. It gets a new engine, a new platform and first-in-segment Tripper navigation system. Although it continues using a retro theme like other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the variations in design give it an entirely new identity.

Some of the striking features of Meteor 350 include round headlamps, circular rear view mirrors, teardrop shaped fuel tank, round instrument console and broad rear fenders. The bike is offered in a plethora of colour options, which vary based on the variant. It includes Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Blue, Stellar Red, Stellar Black, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue.

Users can expect a comfortable riding stance with Meteor 350. The bike can be used for daily urban commutes as well as long distance touring. It is equipped with a new 349cc, air-oil cooled, SOHC motor that is capable of generating max power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and peak torque of 27 Nm at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. This engine has now been introduced in new-gen Classic 350 as well. Other new / next-gen Royal Enfield bikes in 350cc category will also get this new engine.

Royal Enfield Himalayan new prices

As compared to July, Himalayan variants are now costlier by Rs 5k. Latest price is Rs 2,10,784 for Mirage Silver and Gravel Grey; Rs 2,14,529 for Lake Blue and Rock Red; and Rs 2,18,273 for Granite Black and Pine Green. In percentage terms, price hike is highest for Silver, Grey, followed by Blue, Red and Black, Green.

In the future, we could see new versions of Himalayan including a road-biased model and a higher capacity 650cc motorcycle. Road-biased Himalayan can appeal to folks who are not necessary into off-roading, but still prefer the bike’s rugged look and feel. On the other hand, 650cc Himalayan will be ready for even tougher challenges in an off-road environment.

In its current form, Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, air cooled motor. It churns out 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4,000rpm – 4,500rpm. It is equipped with a 5-speed transmission.