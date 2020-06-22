RE Himalayan Ovalanda Edition with extra-functional accessories unveiled

Cooperb Motorcycles, based in the UK, has upped the potential of a Himalayan in a revamped ‘Ovalanda’ avatar

Royal Enfield updated its popular dual-sport motorcycle, Himalayan to BS6 emission norms in the earlier periods of 2020. To iron out certain niggles, the Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 recently received an update; a dealership-level fix to be precise. Compared to the initial BS4 units, latest Himalayan models offer significant improvements in terms of refinement and reliability. Prices have also gone up a bit in the process.

Until the debut of KTM India’s 390 Adventure, the Royal Enfield Himalayan was arguably the best single-cylinder adventure-tourer (or dual-sport) available in the country. There is a range of aftermarket and OEM accessories for the Himalayan to make it functionally or aesthetically better.

Of course, there are also cheap mods on the market that does only harm to the stock format. Over the months, we have shared several Himalayan builds (good and bad) alongside a few extreme examples.

Like most other Royal Enfield products, the Himalayan is popular in export markets. Several foreigners have titled it as a capable and fun starter or secondary bike to do mild offroading. Here is a kitted-up Royal Enfield Himalayan from the United Kingdom:

Northampton-based multi-brand motorcycle dealer Cooperb Motorcycles introduced its extra-capable Himalayan around the same time when the Indian model became BS6-compliant. Dubbed the Ovalanda Edition, the 2020MY Royal Enfield Himalayan has a lot of boxes ticked to increase its practically by a strong margin.

The most evident highlights include panniers, top box, premium knobby tyres, added engine protection and higher ground clearance. Cooperb Motorcycles is offering these upgrades (from established accessory brands) for new and existing Himalayan customers. There is even an option for custom seating.

The handlebars can be equipped with risers, easier levers, knuckle guards and heated grips. To enhance the riding experience, two footrest options are available: full billet-aluminium and bolt-on plates (on stock pegs).

Other functional add-ons extend to a sturdy headlamp grille, 35W bulb, lockable toolbox (stored beside the pannier), tubeless tyres (with repair kit), USB charger + smartphone holder and more. Finally, it sports a Lextek exhaust. The entire mod costs around £7,999 or almost double the original asking price.

Besides the exhaust, there are no improvements in the engine department. In BS6 format, the 411cc air/oil-cooled SOHC single-cylinder motor churns out 24bhp @ 6,500rpm and 32Nm @ 4,000rpm. This is mated to a 5-speed transmission (no slipper clutch).