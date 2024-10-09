Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Racer Debuts – Piloted By CS Santosh

The Himalayan Rally racer is likely featuring a modified Sherpa 450 engine, kicking out more performance than the stock bike’s 40 bhp and 40 Nm

Royal Enfield’s 450cc platform has been a popular one and has now spawned a rally racer model. The first images of the upcoming bike have now been revealed from the Spanish Cuenca rally. Earlier, enthusiasts had witnessed a modified Himalayan 450 at the Swank Rally Di Sardegna, held in Italy.

Himalayan Rally Racer – Styling and features

From the images, it is evident that the Himalayan Rally racer model is in initial stages of development. The Spanish Cuenca rally is likely being used as a testing ground to identify the bike’s strengths and weaknesses. And with the renowned CS Santosh piloting the bike, some valuable feedback can be gained. Based on that, the necessary changes can be introduced in the rally-spec Himalayan.

In its current form, rally-spec Himalayan comes across as a stripped-down version of the Himalayan 450. Some accessories from RE’s rally kit can be seen. The bike has knobby, rally-spec tyres and long-travel suspension. It is likely that the rally-spec Himalayan 450 will have different suspension and braking setup in comparison to the stock version.

Images reveal that the side racks seen on the stock model have been removed. This improves handling and control across off-road tracks. A rally tower has been added at the front, something that is used to store rally essentials such as a road book. The production version of rally-spec Himalayan 450 could get digital GPS systems with advanced navigation functions.

There can be various other possibilities such as a long-range fuel tank, reinforced frame and suspension and higher ground clearance. Rally-spec accessories such as skid plates and crash bars could be made available with the production model. Lighting systems could be upgraded to ensure improved visibility across low light / dark conditions.

Rally-spec Himalayan 450 – Performance

Visually, the engine appears to be the same as seen with the standard Himalayan 450. It also has the OEM radiator guard. However, given the gruelling conditions rally bikes have to endure, it is likely that the engine will see significant internal upgrades. For example, power output can be boosted to more than 50 hp.

Rally bikes have high low-end torque, which allows enhanced control at slow speeds. Another common feature is wide-ratio gearboxes, designed to accommodate both crawling at low speeds and high-speed riding. In its stock form, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 generates 40 hp and 40 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle.

It can take a couple of years or more for the rally-spec Himalayan 450 to reach production stage. The bike will need to be tested thoroughly, including participation in various other rally events, before it can be perfected. At the 2024 Rallye TT Cuenca, rally-spec Himalayan 450 came at 30th spot in its category. In the future, enthusiasts can even get to see the rally-spec Himalayan 450 at the Dakar Rally. Royal Enfield had hinted at it, although no official plans have been revealed.