Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Accessories Price List – Official

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 is offered with a wide range of accessories for enhanced looks, better protection and improved security and maintenance

Based on Himalayan, Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in the price range of Rs 2.03 lakh to Rs 2.08 lakh. It has been officially referred to as a ADV Crossover, which in simple terms can be described as a multi-use road-biased machine with ADV characteristics.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 is available in 7 different colour options. A number of official accessories are on offer, which can be used to personalize the bike as per individual tastes and preferences. Hat tip to S Guru youtube channel for sharing the update.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Accessories

In terms of styling, users can choose a front reservoir cap available at Rs 800. It is machined from billet aluminium and is available in black and silver colours with anodized finish. Overall look of the cockpit area can be made sportier with this accessory. Another similar accessory is branded infill for oil filler cap. This is being offered at Rs 1,050. Both black and silver coloured caps are available.

For a sportier enduro look, users can go for aluminium handlebars available at Rs 3,550. These are around 20% lightweight and come with an additional brace for improved strength and durability. This handlebar can be further accessorized with bar end finishers. These are available in anodized black finish and have laser-etched Royal Enfield branding. Price is Rs 1,200.

RE Himalayan Scram 411 functional accessories

For engine protection, Royal Enfield is offering a compact engine guard priced at Rs 1,450. This is bent backwards, designed to protect only the engine in case of a crash. For more comprehensive protection that secures the rider’s legs as well, users can choose the large engine guard. It is available at Rs 1,650. Both these engine guards are made from 22mm steel tube and are black powder coated for optimal durability.

Users who plan to use the bike frequently for off-roading can go for accessories such as oil cooler guard and master cylinder guard. These are made of aluminium and available in both black and silver colour options. Price is Rs 700 for master cylinder guard and Rs 1,250 for oil cooler guard.

For dirt tracks, another useful accessory is adventure handguards. These provide protection against flying debris and wind. They also work to protect the levers in case of a crash. Price is Rs 2,550. Users can also choose a handlebar brace pad that has an embossed Royal Enfield logo. Price is Rs 600.

Folks who don’t have covered parking can choose water resistant bike cover available at Rs 1,100. Colour options are navy and black. These have Royal Enfield branding and can be easily folded and packed in a zipped pocket.

Most of the initial set of accessories for Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 appear to be reasonably priced. But it would have been better if components like engine guard were offered as standard. Based on market feedback, Royal Enfield may introduce new accessories for Scram 411 in future.